Russia vs. Spain World Cup Live Stream: How to Watch

Russia has beat the odds thus far in the tournament with a record of two wins to one loss, but Spain’s undefeated standing and all-star lineup may be the end for the home team. Who will win comes down to a battle of the home advantage versus the previously victorious Spanish offensive line.

Russia will play Spain at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on Saturday, July 1 at 10 a.m. ET, airing on Fox. The match can be streamed on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports Go apps. Telemundo’s coverage will also be available for streaming via the Telemundo Deportes En Vivo apps (for iOS and Android) and Telemundo stations’ apps.

You can also stream all the action online with fuboTV.