SPONSORED

Russia vs. Spain World Cup Live Stream: How to Watch

By

Christi's Most Recent Stories

View All
Spain World Cup
CREDIT: PETER POWELL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Russia has beat the odds thus far in the tournament with a record of two wins to one loss, but Spain’s undefeated standing and all-star lineup may be the end for the home team. Who will win comes down to a battle of the home advantage versus the previously victorious Spanish offensive line.

Russia will play Spain at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on Saturday, July 1 at 10 a.m. ET, airing on Fox. The match can be streamed on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports Go apps. Telemundo’s coverage will also be available for streaming via the Telemundo Deportes En Vivo apps (for iOS and Android) and Telemundo stations’ apps.

You can also stream all the action online with fuboTV.

Popular on Variety

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

More TV

  • Spain World Cup

    Russia vs. Spain World Cup Live Stream: How to Watch

    Russia has beat the odds thus far in the tournament with a record of two wins to one loss, but Spain’s undefeated standing and all-star lineup may be the end for the home team. Who will win comes down to a battle of the home advantage versus the previously victorious Spanish offensive line. Russia will […]

  • Retransmission fees

    Univision Stations Go Dark on Dish Amid Contract Battle

    Russia has beat the odds thus far in the tournament with a record of two wins to one loss, but Spain’s undefeated standing and all-star lineup may be the end for the home team. Who will win comes down to a battle of the home advantage versus the previously victorious Spanish offensive line. Russia will […]

  • Breakfast at Tiffany’s

    What's Coming to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime in July 2018

    Russia has beat the odds thus far in the tournament with a record of two wins to one loss, but Spain’s undefeated standing and all-star lineup may be the end for the home team. Who will win comes down to a battle of the home advantage versus the previously victorious Spanish offensive line. Russia will […]

  • Orange is the New Black Season

    What's Coming to Netflix in July 2018

    Russia has beat the odds thus far in the tournament with a record of two wins to one loss, but Spain’s undefeated standing and all-star lineup may be the end for the home team. Who will win comes down to a battle of the home advantage versus the previously victorious Spanish offensive line. Russia will […]

  • Matt Cappotelli Dead: WWE Star Was

    Matt Cappotelli, WWE Star and 'Tough Enough' Winner, Dies at 38

    Russia has beat the odds thus far in the tournament with a record of two wins to one loss, but Spain’s undefeated standing and all-star lineup may be the end for the home team. Who will win comes down to a battle of the home advantage versus the previously victorious Spanish offensive line. Russia will […]

  • Panama World Cup

    Uruguay vs Portugal World Cup Live Stream: How to Watch

    Russia has beat the odds thus far in the tournament with a record of two wins to one loss, but Spain’s undefeated standing and all-star lineup may be the end for the home team. Who will win comes down to a battle of the home advantage versus the previously victorious Spanish offensive line. Russia will […]

  • France World Cup

    France vs. Argentina World Cup Live Stream: How to Watch

    Russia has beat the odds thus far in the tournament with a record of two wins to one loss, but Spain’s undefeated standing and all-star lineup may be the end for the home team. Who will win comes down to a battle of the home advantage versus the previously victorious Spanish offensive line. Russia will […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad