Panama vs. Tunisia World Cup Live Stream: How to Watch

Panama World Cup
CREDIT: RUNGROJ YONGRIT/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

When Panama face Tunisia on Thursday, they will be playing for pride — not for a qualifying spot in the round of 16. As neither team can move forward after both losing to Belgium and England in their previous matches, Tunisia is at least hoping to remedy their winless record in their last 13 matches. They garnered four draws and nine losses since winning its first-ever World Cup match in 1978 against Mexico. Meanwhile, the 2018 World Cup is the first time Panama has ever qualified.

Panama will play Tunisia at Mordovia Arena in Saransk on Thursday, June 28 at 2 p.m. ET, airing on Fox. The match can be streamed on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports Go apps. Telemundo’s coverage will also be available for streaming via the Telemundo Deportes En Vivo apps (for iOS and Android) and Telemundo stations’ apps.

You can also stream all the action online with fuboTV.

  • Fox News Logo

    Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott Urges New Scrutiny Of Content

