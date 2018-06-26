Argentina vs. Nigeria World Cup Live Stream: How to Watch

Lionel Messi of Argentina competes in the Group D match against Croatia during the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, 21 June 2018. Lionel Messi's frustrating international career may be coming to an early and anti-climactic finish after Argentina's worst loss in World Cup group play in 60 years. With Diego Maradona watching from the stands, the 2014 runners-up were routed by Croatia 3-0 Thursday. The Croats are moving on to the round of 16. Messi got off only one shot in a defeat that pushed Argentina to the brink of elimination. Messi, who turns 31 on Sunday, has never won a major title with Argentina's senior national team despite of decade of championships with Barcelona and five player of the year awards. (Imaginechina via AP Images)
Sponsored: Despite coming in as the runner-up to Germany in the 2014 World Cup, Argentina’s winning streak is in a drought in Russia. After losing 3-0 to Croatia last Thursday, Lionel Messi & Co. need to win 2-0 to secure the last spot in the final 16. Nigeria are currently in second place in Group D and if they either win or score a draw against Argentina, they will secure a spot in the next round of knockout stages. Fans across the world will take the loss pretty hard if Argentina fails to move on, as “World Cup victor” is the one title that has evaded team leader and FC Barcelona star Messi.

Nigeria will play Argentina at Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on Tuesday, June 26 at 2 p.m. ET, airing on Fox Sports 1. The match can be streamed on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports Go apps. Telemundo’s coverage will also be available for streaming via the Telemundo Deportes En Vivo apps (for iOS and Android) and Telemundo stations’ apps.

