Argentina vs. Nigeria World Cup Live Stream: How to Watch

Sponsored: Despite coming in as the runner-up to Germany in the 2014 World Cup, Argentina’s winning streak is in a drought in Russia. After losing 3-0 to Croatia last Thursday, Lionel Messi & Co. need to win 2-0 to secure the last spot in the final 16. Nigeria are currently in second place in Group D and if they either win or score a draw against Argentina, they will secure a spot in the next round of knockout stages. Fans across the world will take the loss pretty hard if Argentina fails to move on, as “World Cup victor” is the one title that has evaded team leader and FC Barcelona star Messi.

Nigeria will play Argentina at Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on Tuesday, June 26 at 2 p.m. ET, airing on Fox Sports 1. The match can be streamed on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports Go apps. Telemundo’s coverage will also be available for streaming via the Telemundo Deportes En Vivo apps (for iOS and Android) and Telemundo stations’ apps.