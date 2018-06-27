World Cup Live-Stream: How to Watch Mexico vs Sweden

SPONSORED

Sweden World Cup
CREDIT: ROMAN PILIPEY/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Mexico can take a breather if they choose to do so since they’re already confirmed for the upcoming knockout round, but they might not be able to with Sweden fighting to overtake Germany for the coveted second spot in Group F. Sweden’s best chance of continuing on to compete for the cup relies on them beating Mexico and Germany losing to Korea.

Mexico will play Sweden at Central Stadium in Yekaterinburg on Wednesday, June 27 at 10 a.m. ET, airing on FOX. The match can be streamed on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports Go apps. Telemundo’s coverage will also be available for streaming via the Telemundo Deportes En Vivo apps (for iOS and Android) and Telemundo stations’ apps.

Watch all the action on FuBoTV below.

