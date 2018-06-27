SPONSORED

World Cup Live-Stream: How to Watch Brazil vs Serbia

Serbia World Cup
The battle for Group E comes to a climax for Brazil, as they need to tie with Serbia to advance to the knockout round or defeat Serbia by the same margin as the Swiss to advance as well as claim the group’s top spot. However, Serbia can throw a wrench in their plans with a victory, which would launch the Serbs into the knockout round and leave the Brazilians behind in Moscow praying for a Switzerland loss to keep them in the running.

Serbia will face off against Brazil at Spartak Stadium-Otkritie Arena in Moscow on Wednesday, June 27 at 2 p.m. ET, airing on FOX. The match can be streamed on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports Go apps. Telemundo’s coverage will also be available for streaming via the Telemundo Deportes En Vivo apps (for iOS and Android) and Telemundo stations’ apps.

Watch all the action on FuBoTV below.

    The battle for Group E comes to a climax for Brazil, as they need to tie with Serbia to advance to the knockout round or defeat Serbia by the same margin as the Swiss to advance as well as claim the group's top spot. However, Serbia can throw a wrench in their plans with a […]

