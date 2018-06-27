World Cup Live-Stream: How to Watch Korea vs Germany

It’d be misleading to say things in Group F are going to heat up in the third round of World Cup matches; confusing is more appropriate. Despite Korea heading into their final match against the reigning World Cup champions with zero wins and a negative goal differential, there’s still a chance they can make it into the knockout round if they can defeat the Germans and overcome their differential and the Swedes as well. However, it’s more likely that Die Mannschaft will be going to bed early after the match to get ready for their first practice before the knockout tournament begins.

Korea will face off against Germany in Kazan Arena on June 27 at 10 a.m. ET., airing on Fox Sports 1. The match can be streamed on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports Go apps. Telemundo’s coverage will also be available for streaming via the Telemundo Deportes En Vivo apps (for iOS and Android) and Telemundo stations’ apps.

