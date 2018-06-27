SPONSORED

World Cup Live-Stream: How to Watch Korea vs Germany

By

Ellis's Most Recent Stories

View All
Germany World Cup
CREDIT: ROBERT GHEMENT/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

It’d be misleading to say things in Group F are going to heat up in the third round of World Cup matches; confusing is more appropriate. Despite Korea heading into their final match against the reigning World Cup champions with zero wins and a negative goal differential, there’s still a chance they can make it into the knockout round if they can defeat the Germans and overcome their differential and the Swedes as well. However, it’s more likely that Die Mannschaft will be going to bed early after the match to get ready for their first practice before the knockout tournament begins.

Korea will face off against Germany in Kazan Arena on June 27 at 10 a.m. ET., airing on Fox Sports 1. The match can be streamed on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports Go apps. Telemundo’s coverage will also be available for streaming via the Telemundo Deportes En Vivo apps (for iOS and Android) and Telemundo stations’ apps.

Watch all the action on FuBoTV below.

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More TV

  • Sweden World Cup

    World Cup Live-Stream: How to Watch Mexico vs Sweden

    It’d be misleading to say things in Group F are going to heat up in the third round of World Cup matches; confusing is more appropriate. Despite Korea heading into their final match against the reigning World Cup champions with zero wins and a negative goal differential, there’s still a chance they can make it […]

  • Germany World Cup

    World Cup Live-Stream: How to Watch Korea vs Germany

    It’d be misleading to say things in Group F are going to heat up in the third round of World Cup matches; confusing is more appropriate. Despite Korea heading into their final match against the reigning World Cup champions with zero wins and a negative goal differential, there’s still a chance they can make it […]

  • Endemol Shine Appoints Lars Blomgren to

    Endemol Shine Group Appoints Lars Blomgren to New Role of Scripted Head for EMEA

    It’d be misleading to say things in Group F are going to heat up in the third round of World Cup matches; confusing is more appropriate. Despite Korea heading into their final match against the reigning World Cup champions with zero wins and a negative goal differential, there’s still a chance they can make it […]

  • john oliver china

    HBO's Website Remains Blocked in China, but Its Shows Aren't

    It’d be misleading to say things in Group F are going to heat up in the third round of World Cup matches; confusing is more appropriate. Despite Korea heading into their final match against the reigning World Cup champions with zero wins and a negative goal differential, there’s still a chance they can make it […]

  • ** Strictly embargoed until 00:01 on

    ITV's Chief Operating Officer, Finance Director to Step Down

    It’d be misleading to say things in Group F are going to heat up in the third round of World Cup matches; confusing is more appropriate. Despite Korea heading into their final match against the reigning World Cup champions with zero wins and a negative goal differential, there’s still a chance they can make it […]

  • Jimmy Fallon Stephen Colbert

    Conan, Colbert, Fallon Collude in Late-Night Response to Trump

    It’d be misleading to say things in Group F are going to heat up in the third round of World Cup matches; confusing is more appropriate. Despite Korea heading into their final match against the reigning World Cup champions with zero wins and a negative goal differential, there’s still a chance they can make it […]

  • 26 June 2018, Russia, Moscow: Soccer,

    World Cup: Maradona Gives Two Middle Fingers on Live TV Before Collapsing

    It’d be misleading to say things in Group F are going to heat up in the third round of World Cup matches; confusing is more appropriate. Despite Korea heading into their final match against the reigning World Cup champions with zero wins and a negative goal differential, there’s still a chance they can make it […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad