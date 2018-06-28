SPONSORED

Japan vs. Poland World Cup Live Stream: How to Watch

Poland World Cup
CREDIT: ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

After scoring a 2-2 draw against Senegal on Sunday, Japan only needs to score one point to qualify for the round of knockout stages. But if Colombia secures a tight win against Senegal and Japan suffers a brutal loss to Poland, Japan might be eliminated before the last 16. The match is ultimately Japan’s game to win, as Poland is already out of the World Cup after a devastating 0-3 defeat against Colombia.

Japan will play Poland at Volgograd Arena in Volgograd on Thursday, June 28 at 10 a.m. ET, airing on Fox Sports 1. The match can be streamed on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports Go apps. Telemundo’s coverage will also be available for streaming via the Telemundo Deportes En Vivo apps (for iOS and Android) and Telemundo stations’ apps.

You can also stream all the action online with fuboTV.

