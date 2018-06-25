You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

World Cup Live-Stream: How to Watch Iran vs. Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates scoring the opening goal with his team-matesPortugal v Morocco, Group B, 2018 FIFA World Cup football match, Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia - 20 Jun 2018
CREDIT: Dave Shopland/BPI/REX/Shutterstock

By and far the most crucial match up this weekend is Iran and Portugal, the result of which may determine the final standings of Group B going into the knockout phase. Spain and Portugal are currently locked in a tie for first place in the group, both with one win and one draw. However, Iran isn’t out of it yet, because they only trail behind both teams by one point despite currently standing at third with a 1-1 record. Portugal will look to utilize Cristiano Ronaldo, though the team’s not-so-secret weapon will likely face a stern opposition against Iranian defenders, currently considered the toughest defense in the tournament by many.

The game starts on 2 p.m. ET on June 25 in Mordovia Arena, and will be broadcast on FOX. The match can be streamed on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports Go apps. Telemundo’s coverage will also be available for streaming via the Telemundo Deportes En Vivo apps (for iOS and Android) and Telemundo stations’ apps.

