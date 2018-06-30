France vs. Argentina World Cup Live Stream: How to Watch

The highly anticipated France-Argentina game will mark the first time the two global soccer superstars have faced off in the elimination stages of a World Cup. While Argentina has the better record going in, with six wins to two, France has not ceded a World Cup match to a South American opponent since a 2-1 loss to Argentina in 1978, heightening the stakes between a pair of teams with a rich history.

France will play Argentina at Kazan Arena on Friday, July 29 at 10 a.m. ET, airing on Fox. The match can be streamed on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports Go apps. Telemundo’s coverage will also be available for streaming via the Telemundo Deportes En Vivo apps (for iOS and Android) and Telemundo stations’ apps.

