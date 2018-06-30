France vs. Argentina World Cup Live Stream: How to Watch

The highly anticipated France-Argentina game will mark the first time the two global soccer superstars have faced off in the elimination stages of a World Cup. While Argentina has the better record going in, with six wins to two, France has not ceded a World Cup match to a South American opponent since a 2-1 loss to Argentina in 1978, heightening the stakes between a pair of teams with a rich history.
France will play Argentina at Kazan Arena on Friday, July 29 at 10 a.m. ET, airing on Fox. The match can be streamed on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports Go apps. Telemundo’s coverage will also be available for streaming via the Telemundo Deportes En Vivo apps (for iOS and Android) and Telemundo stations’ apps.
You can also stream all the action online with fuboTV.
Popular on Variety
Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet
Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)
'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe
Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade
Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color
Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)
Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?
Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec
Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image
Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)
The highly anticipated France-Argentina game will mark the first time the two global soccer superstars have faced off in the elimination stages of a World Cup. While Argentina has the better record going in, with six wins to two, France has not ceded a World Cup match to a South American opponent since a 2-1 […]
The highly anticipated France-Argentina game will mark the first time the two global soccer superstars have faced off in the elimination stages of a World Cup. While Argentina has the better record going in, with six wins to two, France has not ceded a World Cup match to a South American opponent since a 2-1 […]
The highly anticipated France-Argentina game will mark the first time the two global soccer superstars have faced off in the elimination stages of a World Cup. While Argentina has the better record going in, with six wins to two, France has not ceded a World Cup match to a South American opponent since a 2-1 […]
The highly anticipated France-Argentina game will mark the first time the two global soccer superstars have faced off in the elimination stages of a World Cup. While Argentina has the better record going in, with six wins to two, France has not ceded a World Cup match to a South American opponent since a 2-1 […]
The highly anticipated France-Argentina game will mark the first time the two global soccer superstars have faced off in the elimination stages of a World Cup. While Argentina has the better record going in, with six wins to two, France has not ceded a World Cup match to a South American opponent since a 2-1 […]
The highly anticipated France-Argentina game will mark the first time the two global soccer superstars have faced off in the elimination stages of a World Cup. While Argentina has the better record going in, with six wins to two, France has not ceded a World Cup match to a South American opponent since a 2-1 […]
The highly anticipated France-Argentina game will mark the first time the two global soccer superstars have faced off in the elimination stages of a World Cup. While Argentina has the better record going in, with six wins to two, France has not ceded a World Cup match to a South American opponent since a 2-1 […]