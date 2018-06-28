SPONSORED

England vs. Belgium World Cup Live Stream: How to Watch

By

Tara's Most Recent Stories

View All
Belgium World Cup
CREDIT: ARMANDO BABANI/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Since both teams have already won against Tunisia and Panama, the Three Lions will assuredly be roaring their way alongside Belgium into the round of 16 after their ultimately no-pressure match on Thursday. The only question left is which team will achieve the top spot in Group G. If Belgium and England end the match with a draw, both will have the same goal difference and goals scored.

England will play Belgium at Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad on Thursday, June 28 at 2 p.m. ET, airing on Fox. The match can be streamed on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports Go apps. Telemundo’s coverage will also be available for streaming via the Telemundo Deportes En Vivo apps (for iOS and Android) and Telemundo stations’ apps.

You can also stream all the action online with fuboTV.

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More TV

  • Fox News Logo

    Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott Urges New Scrutiny Of Content

    Since both teams have already won against Tunisia and Panama, the Three Lions will assuredly be roaring their way alongside Belgium into the round of 16 after their ultimately no-pressure match on Thursday. The only question left is which team will achieve the top spot in Group G. If Belgium and England end the match […]

  • GHOSTED: Pictured L-R: Amber Stevens West,

    'Ghosted' Canceled by Fox After One Season

    Since both teams have already won against Tunisia and Panama, the Three Lions will assuredly be roaring their way alongside Belgium into the round of 16 after their ultimately no-pressure match on Thursday. The only question left is which team will achieve the top spot in Group G. If Belgium and England end the match […]

  • Panama World Cup

    Panama vs. Tunisia World Cup Live Stream: How to Watch

    Since both teams have already won against Tunisia and Panama, the Three Lions will assuredly be roaring their way alongside Belgium into the round of 16 after their ultimately no-pressure match on Thursday. The only question left is which team will achieve the top spot in Group G. If Belgium and England end the match […]

  • Belgium World Cup

    England vs. Belgium World Cup Live Stream: How to Watch

    Since both teams have already won against Tunisia and Panama, the Three Lions will assuredly be roaring their way alongside Belgium into the round of 16 after their ultimately no-pressure match on Thursday. The only question left is which team will achieve the top spot in Group G. If Belgium and England end the match […]

  • TVB, Hong Kong's Oldest Commercial Broadcaster,

    Hong Kong Broadcaster TVB to Lay Off Dozens

    Since both teams have already won against Tunisia and Panama, the Three Lions will assuredly be roaring their way alongside Belgium into the round of 16 after their ultimately no-pressure match on Thursday. The only question left is which team will achieve the top spot in Group G. If Belgium and England end the match […]

  • Cast of Big Brother 20. BIG

    TV Ratings: 'Big Brother' Dips With Season 20 Premiere, Still Tops Wednesday

    Since both teams have already won against Tunisia and Panama, the Three Lions will assuredly be roaring their way alongside Belgium into the round of 16 after their ultimately no-pressure match on Thursday. The only question left is which team will achieve the top spot in Group G. If Belgium and England end the match […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad