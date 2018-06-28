England vs. Belgium World Cup Live Stream: How to Watch

Since both teams have already won against Tunisia and Panama, the Three Lions will assuredly be roaring their way alongside Belgium into the round of 16 after their ultimately no-pressure match on Thursday. The only question left is which team will achieve the top spot in Group G. If Belgium and England end the match with a draw, both will have the same goal difference and goals scored.

England will play Belgium at Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad on Thursday, June 28 at 2 p.m. ET, airing on Fox. The match can be streamed on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports Go apps. Telemundo’s coverage will also be available for streaming via the Telemundo Deportes En Vivo apps (for iOS and Android) and Telemundo stations’ apps.

You can also stream all the action online with fuboTV.