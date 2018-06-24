World Cup Live-Stream: How to Watch England vs. Panama

England has never been kind to the new kids on the block. The Three Lions have never lost a match to a team making its World Cup debut, and odds are they’ll be playing it smooth and safe against Panama in Nizhny Novgorod’s searing summer heat. If they play it safe against Panama’s strong attacking force, England can pull off another win and advance into the knockout round regardless of a win or loss against Belgium. However, Panama may not have the star players like England, but it’s assured Román Torres and the rest of Los Canaleros will give the England defense a stressful workout nonetheless, especially after their loss to Belgium.

The game starts on 8 a.m. ET on June 24 in Nizhny Novgorod, and will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1. The match can be streamed on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports Go apps. Telemundo’s coverage will also be available for streaming via the Telemundo Deportes En Vivo apps (for iOS and Android) and Telemundo stations’ apps.