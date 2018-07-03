England vs Colombia World Cup Live Stream: How to Watch

England is in for a tough one next week. After almost throwing their last match against Japan in order to keep their players healthy for the knockout phase of the tournament, the Three Lions will be coming up against a gifted Colombian team revved up and ready to go. Led by James Rodriguez, Colombia has a star striking team who has promised to rip apart the English defense like they did Poland.

The game starts at 3 p.m. ET on July 3 at Spartak Stadium in Moscow and will be broadcast on FOX. The match can be streamed on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports Go apps. Telemundo’s coverage will also be available for streaming via the Telemundo Deportes En Vivo apps (for iOS and Android) and Telemundo stations’ apps.

You can also stream all the action online with fuboTV.