Croatia vs Denmark World Cup Live Stream: How to Watch

Croatian football player Ante Rebic during the match. June 21, 2018. Russia, Nizhniy Novgorod. Photo credit: Dmitry Korotaev/Kommersant/Sipa USA(Sipa via AP Images)
CREDIT: Sipa USA via AP

There’s little doubt this year’s Croatian team is brimming with talent. With three straight wins in a breezy group stage including a 3-0 upset against the Leo Messi-helmed Argentina, Croatia has to be more than a little confident goingin  against Denmark. However, the Danes shouldn’t be underestimated, considering they fought through draws with both Australia and France to make it this far in the tournament. Expect Denmark to play scrappy on the defense against Croatia’s high-riding strike force.

The game starts at 2 p.m. ET on July 1 at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorodand and will be broadcast on FOX. The match can be streamed on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports Go apps. Telemundo’s coverage will also be available for streaming via the Telemundo Deportes En Vivo apps (for iOS and Android) and Telemundo stations’ apps.

You can also stream all the action online with fuboTV. 

  Croatian football player Ante Rebic during

    Croatia vs Denmark World Cup Live Stream: How to Watch

  HBO Europe Greenlights Czech Series 'Oblivious'

    HBO Europe Greenlights Czech Series 'Oblivious'

  Spain World Cup

    Russia vs. Spain World Cup Live Stream: How to Watch

  Retransmission fees

    Univision Stations Go Dark on Dish Amid Contract Battle

  Breakfast at Tiffany's

    What's Coming to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime in July 2018

  Orange is the New Black Season

    What's Coming to Netflix in July 2018

  Matt Cappotelli Dead: WWE Star Was

    Matt Cappotelli, WWE Star and 'Tough Enough' Winner, Dies at 38

