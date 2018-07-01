Croatia vs Denmark World Cup Live Stream: How to Watch

There’s little doubt this year’s Croatian team is brimming with talent. With three straight wins in a breezy group stage including a 3-0 upset against the Leo Messi-helmed Argentina, Croatia has to be more than a little confident goingin against Denmark. However, the Danes shouldn’t be underestimated, considering they fought through draws with both Australia and France to make it this far in the tournament. Expect Denmark to play scrappy on the defense against Croatia’s high-riding strike force.

The game starts at 2 p.m. ET on July 1 at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorodand and will be broadcast on FOX. The match can be streamed on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports Go apps. Telemundo’s coverage will also be available for streaming via the Telemundo Deportes En Vivo apps (for iOS and Android) and Telemundo stations’ apps.

