SPONSORED

Brazil vs. Mexico World Cup Live Stream: How to Watch

By

Christi's Most Recent Stories

View All
Brazil v Croatia - International Friendly - Anfield. Brazil's Neymar celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the International Friendly match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture date: Sunday June 3, 2018. See PA story SOCCER Brazil. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only, No commercial use without prior permission. URN:36820397 (Press Association via AP Images)
CREDIT: AP

The matchup between Brazil and Mexico promises to be an intense one as the North Americans and the South Americans have a long, back-and-forth soccer history. While Brazil has the slight upper-hand this time around with zero losses to one, Mexico has triumphed in seven of the teams’ past 15 matches, which also included three ties.

Brazil will play Mexico at Samara Arena in Samara on Monday, July 2 at 10 a.m. ET, airing on Fox. The match can be streamed on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports Go apps. Telemundo’s coverage will also be available for streaming via the Telemundo Deportes En Vivo apps (for iOS and Android) and Telemundo stations’ apps.

You can also stream all the action online with fuboTV.

Popular on Variety

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

More TV

  • Brazil v Croatia - International Friendly

    Brazil vs. Mexico World Cup Live Stream: How to Watch

    The matchup between Brazil and Mexico promises to be an intense one as the North Americans and the South Americans have a long, back-and-forth soccer history. While Brazil has the slight upper-hand this time around with zero losses to one, Mexico has triumphed in seven of the teams’ past 15 matches, which also included three […]

  • Endemol Shine's Sophie Turner Laing Set

    Endemol Shine Chief Sophie Turner Laing to Receive International Emmy

    The matchup between Brazil and Mexico promises to be an intense one as the North Americans and the South Americans have a long, back-and-forth soccer history. While Brazil has the slight upper-hand this time around with zero losses to one, Mexico has triumphed in seven of the teams’ past 15 matches, which also included three […]

  • “Octonauts” Movies Set For China and

    'Octonauts' Movies Set as Silvergate Launches China Unit, Pacts With Wanda (EXCLUSIVE)

    The matchup between Brazil and Mexico promises to be an intense one as the North Americans and the South Americans have a long, back-and-forth soccer history. While Brazil has the slight upper-hand this time around with zero losses to one, Mexico has triumphed in seven of the teams’ past 15 matches, which also included three […]

  • Croatian football player Ante Rebic during

    Croatia vs Denmark World Cup Live Stream: How to Watch

    The matchup between Brazil and Mexico promises to be an intense one as the North Americans and the South Americans have a long, back-and-forth soccer history. While Brazil has the slight upper-hand this time around with zero losses to one, Mexico has triumphed in seven of the teams’ past 15 matches, which also included three […]

  • HBO Europe Greenlights Czech Series 'Oblivious'

    HBO Europe Greenlights Czech Series 'Oblivious'

    The matchup between Brazil and Mexico promises to be an intense one as the North Americans and the South Americans have a long, back-and-forth soccer history. While Brazil has the slight upper-hand this time around with zero losses to one, Mexico has triumphed in seven of the teams’ past 15 matches, which also included three […]

  • Spain World Cup

    Russia vs. Spain World Cup Live Stream: How to Watch

    The matchup between Brazil and Mexico promises to be an intense one as the North Americans and the South Americans have a long, back-and-forth soccer history. While Brazil has the slight upper-hand this time around with zero losses to one, Mexico has triumphed in seven of the teams’ past 15 matches, which also included three […]

  • Retransmission fees

    Univision Stations Go Dark on Dish Amid Contract Battle

    The matchup between Brazil and Mexico promises to be an intense one as the North Americans and the South Americans have a long, back-and-forth soccer history. While Brazil has the slight upper-hand this time around with zero losses to one, Mexico has triumphed in seven of the teams’ past 15 matches, which also included three […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad