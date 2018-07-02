Brazil vs. Mexico World Cup Live Stream: How to Watch

The matchup between Brazil and Mexico promises to be an intense one as the North Americans and the South Americans have a long, back-and-forth soccer history. While Brazil has the slight upper-hand this time around with zero losses to one, Mexico has triumphed in seven of the teams’ past 15 matches, which also included three ties.
Brazil will play Mexico at Samara Arena in Samara on Monday, July 2 at 10 a.m. ET, airing on Fox. The match can be streamed on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports Go apps. Telemundo’s coverage will also be available for streaming via the Telemundo Deportes En Vivo apps (for iOS and Android) and Telemundo stations’ apps.
You can also stream all the action online with fuboTV.
