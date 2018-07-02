SPONSORED

Belgium vs Japan World Cup Live Stream: How to Watch

Belgium World Cup
After a thoroughly dull win over England, Japan is readying its arsenal of first-string players to take on Belgium for their first round in the knockout phase in the World Cup tournament. Both teams are equally matched from a healthiness standpoint, and it wouldn’t be at all surprising if the match ended with a shootout to avoid a draw, though expect the Red Devils to pull out all the stops for their explosive offense.

The game starts at 2 p.m. ET on July 2 in Rostov Areana in Rostov-on-Don and will be broadcast on FOX. The match can be streamed on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports Go apps. Telemundo’s coverage will also be available for streaming via the Telemundo Deportes En Vivo apps (for iOS and Android) and Telemundo stations’ apps.

You can also stream all the action online with fuboTV. 

