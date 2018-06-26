Australia vs. Peru at the World Cup: How to Watch Online

Sponsored: It’s Australia’s game to lose, truly. With Peru already out of the competition after a 1-0 defeat against France on Saturday, Australia must win Tuesday’s match, along with a victory for France over Denmark, in order to reach the knockout stages of the World Cup.

While Australia faced a 1-1 draw with Denmark, the Peruvian families who have come out in droves to support their national team have been a welcome addition overall to morale at the World Cup. Team manager Ricardo Gareca noted that: “These people are incredible. We are pained, sorry we couldn’t give them a better tournament, but we gave it our all,” he said. “I think people were surprised by the passion they brought with their love for the national team. It is truly unique and fantastic and this is the beginning not the end for this team. I think this going to make us stronger.”

Australia will play Peru at Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi on Tuesday, June 26 at 10 a.m. ET, airing on Fox Sports 1. The match can be streamed on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports Go apps. Telemundo’s coverage will also be available for streaming via the Telemundo Deportes En Vivo apps (for iOS and Android) and Telemundo stations’ apps.