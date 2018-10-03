You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Will.I.Am Signs EntertainmentOne TV and Film Deal

Daniel Holloway

Photo by Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock (9878293br)Will.i.am'This Morning' TV show, London, UK - 10 Sep 2018THE BLACK EYED PEAS ARE BACK ON TOUR… WILL.I.AM & TABOOThey’re one of the most successful bands on the planet having won six Grammy awards and sold over 30 million albums worldwide. The Black Eyed Peas are back with new music and their first tour in Europe for eight years. Today, two thirds of the band join us in the studio- Will.i.am and Taboo, revealing all about reuniting as a band, what that looks like without Fergie and, if being back together means the end of Will.i.am’s role on The Voice.
Performer Will.I.Am has signed a first-look television and film development and production deal with EntertainmentOne.

Under the multiyear deal, Will.I.Am will serve as an executive producer on TV and film projects, leveraging his industry and creative expertise to develop and produce original programming with eOne, for which the studio will control worldwide rights. Sara Ramaker, COO of Will.I.Am’s I.Am.Media will also serve as his producing partner.

The first project covered by the deal will be a television adaptation of the popular comic book “Masters of the Sun – The Zombie Chronicles,” by Will.I.Am and Benjamin Jackendoff, originally published by Marvel Comics.

“Will.I.Am has an extensive track record of creating entertainment content that moves masses and shapes cultural moments,” said Peter Micelli, eOne’s chief strategy officer of film, television and digital. “We have long admired his body of work and can’t wait to collaborate on exceptional content together.”

“It’s a dream come true to be collaborating with eOne, to be surrounded by great partners who can help take ideas from my brain, from books and onward to explode and entertain on multiple screens,” commented Will.I.Am.  “It’s also a true honor to have the opportunity to work with Mark Gordon, one of the most prolific and respected producers in Hollywood and beyond.”

