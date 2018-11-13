×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Hulu to Develop Shows Based on George R.R. Martin Book Series ‘Wild Cards’

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Wild Cards Book
CREDIT: Courtesy of Bantam Books

Hulu is developing multiple shows based on the “Wild Cards” book series, which is edited by “Game of Thrones” scribe George R.R. Martin.

Variety has learned from sources that the streamer is set to open a writers room for two shows set in the “Wild Cards” universe. Universal Cable Productions will produce along with Hulu, with Andrew Miller set to write and executive produce both projects. Miller, who is currently under an overall deal at UCP, recently helmed the “Tremors” pilot at Syfy that saw the return of the original film’s star Kevin Bacon.

Set in the present, the “Wild Cards” books explore the aftermath of an alien virus, released over Manhattan in 1946 that killed 90% of those it infected. In the survivors, DNA was altered, creating grotesque physical deformities, except for a tiny percentage who develop super human powers instead. Called the Wild Card virus, it has passed down through generations, and can go undetected until suddenly activated by a traumatic event — at which point the carrier is either killed, mutated or granted god-like powers. Effects that are largely a manifestation of the victim’s emotional state, making them vulnerable to reverence or ridicule on a deeply personal level. Now, after decades of sociological turmoil, having been worshipped, oppressed, exploited and ignored, victims of the virus want to define their own future.

Related

Along with Miller, Martin will executive produce along with Melinda Snodgrass–who co-edited the books with Martin–and Vince Gerardis.

The “Wilds Cards” books were first released beginning in 1987, with over 40 authors having contributed to the series in that time. To date, over two dozen books in the series have been published. The most recent entries in the series–“Texas Hold ‘Em” and “Low Chicago”–were released earlier this year. The original idea behind the books came from Martin’s experience as a gamemaster in the roleplaying game “Superworld.”

Martin is best known for writing the “Song of Ice and Fire” novels, on which HBO’s “Game of Thrones” is based. He also currently executive produces the upcoming Syfy series “Nightflyers,” based on his novella of the same name. Martin is also an executive producer and writer on the multiple “Game of Thrones” projects currently in the works at HBO. 

Popular on Variety

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

More TV

  • Patricia Cornwell and Matt Tolmach

    Patricia Cornwell, Matt Tolmach to Produce Drama Series in Development at NBC

    Hulu is developing multiple shows based on the “Wild Cards” book series, which is edited by “Game of Thrones” scribe George R.R. Martin. Variety has learned from sources that the streamer is set to open a writers room for two shows set in the “Wild Cards” universe. Universal Cable Productions will produce along with Hulu, with […]

  • TV Roundup: 'A Series of Unfortunate

    TV News Roundup: 'A Series of Unfortunate Events' Sets Final Season Premiere Date

    Hulu is developing multiple shows based on the “Wild Cards” book series, which is edited by “Game of Thrones” scribe George R.R. Martin. Variety has learned from sources that the streamer is set to open a writers room for two shows set in the “Wild Cards” universe. Universal Cable Productions will produce along with Hulu, with […]

  • Wild Cards Book

    Hulu to Develop Shows Based on George R.R. Martin Book Series 'Wild Cards'

    Hulu is developing multiple shows based on the “Wild Cards” book series, which is edited by “Game of Thrones” scribe George R.R. Martin. Variety has learned from sources that the streamer is set to open a writers room for two shows set in the “Wild Cards” universe. Universal Cable Productions will produce along with Hulu, with […]

  • Pawn Stars

    Disney in Talks With Hearst to Sell A+E Networks European Channels (EXCLUSIVE)

    Hulu is developing multiple shows based on the “Wild Cards” book series, which is edited by “Game of Thrones” scribe George R.R. Martin. Variety has learned from sources that the streamer is set to open a writers room for two shows set in the “Wild Cards” universe. Universal Cable Productions will produce along with Hulu, with […]

  • B3_Day 17 of 25_Sc 6/04: Interior

    How 'Origin' Creator Mika Watkins Sold Her Sci-Fi Series to YouTube Premium

    Hulu is developing multiple shows based on the “Wild Cards” book series, which is edited by “Game of Thrones” scribe George R.R. Martin. Variety has learned from sources that the streamer is set to open a writers room for two shows set in the “Wild Cards” universe. Universal Cable Productions will produce along with Hulu, with […]

  • The Good Cop

    'Good Cop' Canceled by Netflix After One Season

    Hulu is developing multiple shows based on the “Wild Cards” book series, which is edited by “Game of Thrones” scribe George R.R. Martin. Variety has learned from sources that the streamer is set to open a writers room for two shows set in the “Wild Cards” universe. Universal Cable Productions will produce along with Hulu, with […]

  • Game of Thrones

    Everything We Know About 'Game of Thrones' Season 8

    Hulu is developing multiple shows based on the “Wild Cards” book series, which is edited by “Game of Thrones” scribe George R.R. Martin. Variety has learned from sources that the streamer is set to open a writers room for two shows set in the “Wild Cards” universe. Universal Cable Productions will produce along with Hulu, with […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad