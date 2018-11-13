Hulu to Develop Shows Based on George R.R. Martin Book Series ‘Wild Cards’

Hulu is developing multiple shows based on the “Wild Cards” book series, which is edited by “Game of Thrones” scribe George R.R. Martin.

Variety has learned from sources that the streamer is set to open a writers room for two shows set in the “Wild Cards” universe. Universal Cable Productions will produce along with Hulu, with Andrew Miller set to write and executive produce both projects. Miller, who is currently under an overall deal at UCP, recently helmed the “Tremors” pilot at Syfy that saw the return of the original film’s star Kevin Bacon.

Set in the present, the “Wild Cards” books explore the aftermath of an alien virus, released over Manhattan in 1946 that killed 90% of those it infected. In the survivors, DNA was altered, creating grotesque physical deformities, except for a tiny percentage who develop super human powers instead. Called the Wild Card virus, it has passed down through generations, and can go undetected until suddenly activated by a traumatic event — at which point the carrier is either killed, mutated or granted god-like powers. Effects that are largely a manifestation of the victim’s emotional state, making them vulnerable to reverence or ridicule on a deeply personal level. Now, after decades of sociological turmoil, having been worshipped, oppressed, exploited and ignored, victims of the virus want to define their own future.

Along with Miller, Martin will executive produce along with Melinda Snodgrass–who co-edited the books with Martin–and Vince Gerardis.

The “Wilds Cards” books were first released beginning in 1987, with over 40 authors having contributed to the series in that time. To date, over two dozen books in the series have been published. The most recent entries in the series–“Texas Hold ‘Em” and “Low Chicago”–were released earlier this year. The original idea behind the books came from Martin’s experience as a gamemaster in the roleplaying game “Superworld.”

Martin is best known for writing the “Song of Ice and Fire” novels, on which HBO’s “Game of Thrones” is based. He also currently executive produces the upcoming Syfy series “Nightflyers,” based on his novella of the same name. Martin is also an executive producer and writer on the multiple “Game of Thrones” projects currently in the works at HBO.