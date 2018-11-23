Whoopi Goldberg on How Laughter – and the Holidays – Might Just Bring Americans Together

Whoopi Goldberg may talk current events and politics all day as the long-running moderator of ABC’s “The View,” but the talk show host is hoping her latest project will offer Americans a “respite” from the news.

Goldberg is turning her passion for the holidays into a festive collection of bold, statement-making sweaters for Zappos. Launched just in time for the holiday season, the collection features 16 cheeky and colorful designs, in expanded sizing for men, women, and kids.

Goldberg says the inspiration for the sweaters stems from a long-standing family tradition — one that she is hoping to pass on to everyone else. And while her love for Christmas is a frequent topic of conversation on “The View,” the “Nobody’s Fool” actress says the line is designed to be all-inclusive, with nods to Hanukkah and Kwanzaa as well.

“I celebrate everything,” Goldberg says, noting that she asked for “diversity in color and gender and religion” when it came to the illustrations and designs. To wit: one of the sweaters features a yamaka-clad octopus holding a dreidel, while another features a female character dressed as Santa Claus, along with the phrase, “It Takes a Real Woman to Get it Done in One Night.” The sweater styles range from classic crewnecks, to turtlenecks and hoodies. Sizing for the unisex line runs from small to 2XL.

Related What Analysts Are Predicting for Black Friday and Cyber Monday Governors Awards: Cicely Tyson Looks Back on a Groundbreaking Career

“I knew I wanted to have fun with [the sweaters] and make them more accessible to everyone,” Goldberg says. “If you’re going to have fun during the holidays, everyone should have a good time.”

Goldberg says she’s hoping the sweaters will offer a lighthearted moment in a year where everything often seemed so serious. The talk show host understands the political and cultural divides that have seemingly permeated the country, tackling those issues every day with her co-hosts on “The View,” but she says this project is all about bringing people together, rather than discussing what keeps them apart.

“If you’re laughing about crazy funny, silly sweaters, what’s there to argue about?” she quips. “Today, most people want a respite; you have to keep an eye on everything that’s going on and a laugh is a great way to take a moment away from things.”

This is the second year Goldberg has partnered with Zappos on the sweaters, and the company says it’s aligned with the host on making this a collection for everyone, no matter their age, race, gender, or personal style.

“Whoopi and her holiday sweaters are fast becoming a favorite holiday tradition of our own,” says Kristin Richmer, senior brand marketing manager at Zappos.com. “Her sweaters represent our shared values that are so important to embrace this time of year – creating fun and a little weirdness in the spirit of inclusivity.”

As for Goldberg’s holiday plans, the host says she’ll be keeping busy even as “The View” goes on hiatus around Christmas. “I over decorate, overcook, overeat and overbuy presents,” she says of her annual holiday traditions.” I overdo everything but it makes me happy.”

She’s hoping the same feelings of positivity will spill over into the apparel collection. The current cultural climate, she says, “begs for some fun sweaters.”

After all, “It’s the holidays!” Goldberg says. “It’s about what you’re wearing and it should make you laugh.”

Whoopi Goldberg’s holiday sweater collection is available now exclusively at Zappos.com. Prices range from $79-$129.

VarietySPY editorial products are independently selected. If you buy something through our links, PMC may earn an affiliate commission.