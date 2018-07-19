Whoopi Goldberg, Jeanine Pirro Have Spat During ‘View’ Appearance

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jeanine Pirro You the Jury
CREDIT: Courtesy of Fox

Whoopi Goldberg and Fox News host Jeanine Pirro got into a backstage argument after the former prosecutor made an appearance on ABC’s “The View,” according to remarks Pirro made on a radio program today and a report in Page Six.

Things got heated after Pirro discovered CNN contributor Ana Navarro, who has been outspoken about her dislike for President Trump’s policies, would be among the panelists on Thursday’s program, according to Page Six. Pirro is an avid Trump supporter, and during her segment she got into a heated argument with Goldberg, who has long been one of the show’s main panelists.

During an appearance on Sean Hannity’s radio program Thursday, Pirro said the verbal altercation with Goldberg continued backstage, with Goldberg urging Pirro to leave the building.  Goldbeg “was was screaming at me and I’m walking out of the building like a dog who was just kicked off,” Pirro said.

Goldberg apologized to “The View’ audience for arguing during the segment, according to Page Six.”You saw me do something I very rarely do,”the report quoted Goldberg as saying. “I very rarely lose my cool and I’m not proud of it. I don’t like it.”

 

Popular on Variety

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Keri Russell

    'Star Wars: Episode IX' Eyes Keri Russell

  • Anna Paquin

    'True Blood' Star Anna Paquin Talks Love of Independent Filmmaking

  • Barry Levinson

    Barry Levinson on the Newfound Popularity of His Robin Williams-Starrer ‘Toys’

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

More TV

  • Bristol Palin Teen Mom OG

    Bristol Palin to Join 'Teen Mom OG' Cast

    Whoopi Goldberg and Fox News host Jeanine Pirro got into a backstage argument after the former prosecutor made an appearance on ABC’s “The View,” according to remarks Pirro made on a radio program today and a report in Page Six. Things got heated after Pirro discovered CNN contributor Ana Navarro, who has been outspoken about […]

  • Jeanine Pirro You the Jury

    Whoopi Goldberg, Jeanine Pirro Have Spat During 'View' Appearance

    Whoopi Goldberg and Fox News host Jeanine Pirro got into a backstage argument after the former prosecutor made an appearance on ABC’s “The View,” according to remarks Pirro made on a radio program today and a report in Page Six. Things got heated after Pirro discovered CNN contributor Ana Navarro, who has been outspoken about […]

  • The Walking Dead Season 7 Finale

    ‘Walking Dead’ Creator Addresses Andrew Lincoln Series Exit

    Whoopi Goldberg and Fox News host Jeanine Pirro got into a backstage argument after the former prosecutor made an appearance on ABC’s “The View,” according to remarks Pirro made on a radio program today and a report in Page Six. Things got heated after Pirro discovered CNN contributor Ana Navarro, who has been outspoken about […]

  • Syfy Debuts 'Nightflyers' Trailer at Comic-Con

    Watch Interstellar Madness Unfold in New Trailer for Syfy's 'Nightflyers'

    Whoopi Goldberg and Fox News host Jeanine Pirro got into a backstage argument after the former prosecutor made an appearance on ABC’s “The View,” according to remarks Pirro made on a radio program today and a report in Page Six. Things got heated after Pirro discovered CNN contributor Ana Navarro, who has been outspoken about […]

  • StarGirl

    Geoff Johns' 'Stargirl' Ordered to Series at DC Universe Streaming Service

    Whoopi Goldberg and Fox News host Jeanine Pirro got into a backstage argument after the former prosecutor made an appearance on ABC’s “The View,” according to remarks Pirro made on a radio program today and a report in Page Six. Things got heated after Pirro discovered CNN contributor Ana Navarro, who has been outspoken about […]

  • Doctor Who Comic-Con

    'Doctor Who' Star Jodie Whittaker Explains Why Playing the Doctor Is 'Liberating'

    Whoopi Goldberg and Fox News host Jeanine Pirro got into a backstage argument after the former prosecutor made an appearance on ABC’s “The View,” according to remarks Pirro made on a radio program today and a report in Page Six. Things got heated after Pirro discovered CNN contributor Ana Navarro, who has been outspoken about […]

  • Charmed -- "Pilot"-- Image Number: CMD101c_0494rb.jpg

    ‘Charmed’ Reboot Cast & EPs Talk Original Series, Female Empowerment

    Whoopi Goldberg and Fox News host Jeanine Pirro got into a backstage argument after the former prosecutor made an appearance on ABC’s “The View,” according to remarks Pirro made on a radio program today and a report in Page Six. Things got heated after Pirro discovered CNN contributor Ana Navarro, who has been outspoken about […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad