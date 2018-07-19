Whoopi Goldberg, Jeanine Pirro Have Spat During ‘View’ Appearance

Whoopi Goldberg and Fox News host Jeanine Pirro got into a backstage argument after the former prosecutor made an appearance on ABC’s “The View,” according to remarks Pirro made on a radio program today and a report in Page Six.

Things got heated after Pirro discovered CNN contributor Ana Navarro, who has been outspoken about her dislike for President Trump’s policies, would be among the panelists on Thursday’s program, according to Page Six. Pirro is an avid Trump supporter, and during her segment she got into a heated argument with Goldberg, who has long been one of the show’s main panelists.

During an appearance on Sean Hannity’s radio program Thursday, Pirro said the verbal altercation with Goldberg continued backstage, with Goldberg urging Pirro to leave the building. Goldbeg “was was screaming at me and I’m walking out of the building like a dog who was just kicked off,” Pirro said.

Goldberg apologized to “The View’ audience for arguing during the segment, according to Page Six.”You saw me do something I very rarely do,”the report quoted Goldberg as saying. “I very rarely lose my cool and I’m not proud of it. I don’t like it.”