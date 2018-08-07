Poll: Who Should Be the Next ‘Bachelor’?

Variety Staff

The Bachelor Rose
CREDIT: ABC

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched the season finale of Becca Kufrin’s season of “”The Bachelorette,” which aired Aug. 6 on ABC.

Becca Kufrin’s season of “The Bachelorette” ended on Monday night, and given that she walked away with Garrett, fans might immediately think that Blake is the natural pick for “The Bachelor’s” next season. But Variety got the scoop from Rob Mills, ABC’s SVP of alternative series, specials & late-night programming, and that may not be the case.

“Is Blake too heartbroken to be ‘The Bachelor?’ He was torn down to the core,” Mills said. “He is so beyond heartbroken. I think he needs to ask himself that and we’ll go from there.”

There’s plenty of other fan-favorites from “The Bachelorette” that ABC could choose from. Contestants that Mills offered up: Jason, Willis, Colton, and, yes, even Grocery Store Joe. “I mean, do we take a huge left turn? I think everything is a possibility,” he said of Grocery Store Joe. “He’s on ‘Bachelor In Paradise,’ so we’ve got to watch what the reaction is.”

It’s also possible, Mills teased, that the network could go with a “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” newbie, someone who’s totally new to the franchise.

Who would you like to see as “The Bachelor”? Weigh in below!

