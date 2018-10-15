Netflix Acquires Drama ‘When Heroes Fly’ From Keshet International

CANNES — Netflix has snapped up international rights to the Hebrew-language drama series “When Heroes Fly” from Keshet International.
The deal comes on the eve of the Mipcom international TV sales conference, which runs Monday through Thursday.
“When Heroes Fly” revolves around the story of four Israeli army war veterans who reunite after more than a decade apart to undertake a final rescue mission in the Colombian jungle. Keshet in the process of adapting the series for the U.S. market.
“When Heroes Fly” has been a success in Israel for the Keshet 12 network. The drama also claimed the best series trophy earlier this year at the inaugural Cannesseries festival in April. The first season encompassed 10 episodes. The drama has been renewed for a sophomore season of eight to 10 episodes.
“ ‘When Heroes Fly’ is one of those series that instantly grabs you and keeps you hooked until the very end,” said Keshet International president Keren Shahar. “This series feels completely international and totally at home on a global platform like Netflix.”
“When Heroes Fly” is toplined by Tomer Kappon, known to Netflix viewers from his work on “Fauda,” and Israeli singer-songwriter Ninette Tayeb.
The deal marks Keshet International’s first sale of a Hebrew-language series to Netflix.