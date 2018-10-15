Netflix Acquires Drama ‘When Heroes Fly’ From Keshet International

CANNES — Netflix has snapped up international rights to the Hebrew-language drama series “When Heroes Fly” from Keshet International.

The deal comes on the eve of the Mipcom international TV sales conference, which runs Monday through Thursday.

“When Heroes Fly” revolves around the story of four Israeli army war veterans who reunite after more than a decade apart to undertake a final rescue mission in the Colombian jungle. Keshet in the process of adapting the series for the U.S. market.

“When Heroes Fly” has been a success in Israel for the Keshet 12 network. The drama also claimed the best series trophy earlier this year at the inaugural Cannesseries festival in April. The first season encompassed 10 episodes. The drama has been renewed for a sophomore season of eight to 10 episodes.