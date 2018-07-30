What’s Leaving Netflix in August 2018

Guess you can’t buy Netflix’s love. Along with “Can’t Buy Me Love,” the ’80s film that launched a young Patrick Dempsey into stardom as hapless high schooler Ronald Miller vying for the love of dream girl Cindy Mancini (Amanda Peterson), titles like “St. Vincent,” “Finding Dory,” and “Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story” are leaving the streamer this August.

Kristen Wiig’s “Welcome to Me” will also bid farewell on August 6, while later in the month, “The 40-Year-Old Virgin” and “Pariah” are moving elsewhere on August 16.

Check out the full list of titles leaving Netflix below:

August 1

3000 Miles to Graceland
Adventures in Babysitting
Can’t Buy Me Love
Care Bears: Welcome to Care-a-Lot: Season 1
Finding Dory
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
The Killing: Seasons 1-3
Reasonable Doubt
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

August 2

10 Rules for Sleeping Around

August 5

13 Assassins

August 6

Welcome to Me

August 10

St. Vincent

August 12

For a Good Time, Call…

August 13

Help, I’ve Shrunk the Family

August 16

The 40-Year-Old Virgin
The Adventures of Chuck & Friends: Season 2
Being Flynn
Enter the Battlefield
Jem and the Holograms: Seasons 1-3
Littlest Pet Shop: Seasons 2-4
Pariah
Pound Puppies: Seasons 1-3
Seeking a Friend for the End of the World
Transformers Prime: Seasons 2-3
Transformers: Rescue Bots: Seasons 2-4

August 23

Sausage Party

August 25

The Road

