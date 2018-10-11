You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

WE tv Takes YouTube and Facebook Watch Hit ‘Extreme Love’ to Series in the U.S. (EXCLUSIVE)

Show has notched almost 600 million views on digital platforms

Love is getting extreme on U.S. cable TV. WE tv is launching a new series “Extreme Love” that will showcase real-life stories of unusual and incredible relationships.

The shortform version of the show has a huge following on digital platforms, racking up 290 million views on the Barcroft TV YouTube channel, and 300 million on Facebook Watch. WE tv will run the show as an eight-part one-hour series.

It is the latest digital-to-linear deal for “Extreme Love” producer Barcroft TV, which has used its digital shows as a jump-off point for series for Animal Planet, Channel 4, and Netflix among others.

Barcroft teamed with Kew Media-owned distributor TCB Media Rights to reversion the “Extreme Love” shows, which are about 5-to-10 minutes in duration, into longform episodes for linear TV.

Barcroft, TCB, and WE tv have co-produced the U.S. version of “Extreme Love.” Each installment will include five different stories, including the world shortest couple, and a woman who lives as an adult baby.

“Audiences of all ages around the world have a huge appetite for incredible real-life stories. We’re delighted that together with WE tv, we can bring some of these jaw-dropping relationships to US viewers,” said Barcroft Media CEO Sam Barcroft.

TCB started talking to buyers about “Extreme Love” at MipTV in April and the WE tv deal comes just ahead of Mipcom, where the sales effort will continue. ‘‘This is TCB’s first ever deal with WE tv and we are very aware that Barcroft’s excellent reputation has been a huge influence on their decision,” said Paul Heaney, the distributor’s CEO.

