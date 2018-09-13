‘Westworld’ Adds Aaron Paul for Season 3

Aaron Paul has joined the cast of “Westworld” for the HBO’s third season, Variety has confirmed.

The exact nature of Paul’s role is being kept under wraps, but it is believed he will be a series regular on the show. Paul is also currently shooting the Apple drama “Are You Sleeping,” in which he will star opposite Octavia Spencer and Lizzy Kaplan.

Paul also recently starred in the Hulu drama “The Path,” but is best known for the role of Jesse Pinkman on the critically-acclaimed AMC series “Breaking Bad.” He receieved four Emmy nominations for his time on that show, winning three. His other credits include films like “Triple 9,” “Eye in the Sky,” “Long Way Down,” “The Need for Speed,” and “Come Find Me.”

Paul is repped by UTA.

“Westworld” recently received 21 Emmy nominations for its second season, including the best drama series award. Last weekend, the series picked up the Creative Arts Emmys for Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media within a Scripted Program, Outstanding Hairstyling for a Single-Camera Series, and Outstanding Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic).

The series is based on the film of the same name created by Michael Crichton. Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy created the series for television and serve as executive producers. J.J. Abrams, Richard J. Lewis, Roberto Patino, Athena Wickham, and Ben Stephenson also executive produce.

Deadline first reported Paul’s casting.