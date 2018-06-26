‘Westworld’ Season 2 Ratings Drop From Season 1

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All

Westworld” wrapped up its second season on Sunday, with the HBO series coming up short of the numbers it delivered in Season 1.

Sunday’s finale nabbed 1.6 million viewers and a 0.6 rating in adults 18-49 in the Nielsen Live+Same Day ratings. That is even with the episode that aired last week, but down approximately 30% in total viewers and 40% in the demo from the Season 1 finale in 2016, which drew 2.2 million viewers and a 1.0 rating. Furthermore, Season 2 of the show has averaged a 0.6 rating and 1.6 million viewers per episode in Live+Same Day. That is down approximately 14% in total viewers and 23% in the key demo from Season 1, which averaged 1.8 million viewers and a 0.8 rating.

Of course, HBO has frequently touted the fact that “Westworld” sees the lion’s share of its viewership in multi-platform and delayed viewing. HBO estimates that Season 2 of the show will average 10 million viewers per episode when the final numbers are calculated. Those numbers are definitely nothing to scoff at, especially for a premium cable show. Still, HBO previously said that Season 1 of the show averaged 13.2 million viewers per episode, meaning its multi-platform decline is in line with the fall off it has seen in the live ratings.

Much of the cast from Season 1 returned for Season 2, including Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Ed Harris, Jimmi Simpson, Jeffrey Wright, James Marsden, and Tessa Thompson. New cast members this season included Gustaf Skarsgård, Jonathan Tucker, Fares Fares, Katja Herbers, Peter Mullan, Rinko Kikuchi, and Kiki Sukezane. The first season was also nominated for 22 Emmys, ultimately winning five.

“Westworld” was created for television by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, who serve as executive producers with J.J. Abrams, Richard J. Lewis, Roberto Patino, Athena Wickham and Ben Stephenson. Kilter Films and Bad Robot Productions produce in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More TV

  • 'Westworld' Season 2 Ratings Drop From

    'Westworld' Season 2 Ratings Drop From Season 1

    “Westworld” wrapped up its second season on Sunday, with the HBO series coming up short of the numbers it delivered in Season 1. Sunday’s finale nabbed 1.6 million viewers and a 0.6 rating in adults 18-49 in the Nielsen Live+Same Day ratings. That is even with the episode that aired last week, but down approximately 30% […]

  • Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Donald

    Jimmy Fallon and the Limits of Apolitical Civility (Column)

    “Westworld” wrapped up its second season on Sunday, with the HBO series coming up short of the numbers it delivered in Season 1. Sunday’s finale nabbed 1.6 million viewers and a 0.6 rating in adults 18-49 in the Nielsen Live+Same Day ratings. That is even with the episode that aired last week, but down approximately 30% […]

  • Jeremy Irons Watchmen

    HBO's 'Watchmen' Pilot Casts Jeremy Irons

    “Westworld” wrapped up its second season on Sunday, with the HBO series coming up short of the numbers it delivered in Season 1. Sunday’s finale nabbed 1.6 million viewers and a 0.6 rating in adults 18-49 in the Nielsen Live+Same Day ratings. That is even with the episode that aired last week, but down approximately 30% […]

  • Donald Glover Rashida Jones

    Donald Glover, Rashida Jones Team Up for Time's Up PSA (Watch)

    “Westworld” wrapped up its second season on Sunday, with the HBO series coming up short of the numbers it delivered in Season 1. Sunday’s finale nabbed 1.6 million viewers and a 0.6 rating in adults 18-49 in the Nielsen Live+Same Day ratings. That is even with the episode that aired last week, but down approximately 30% […]

  • Dawn Ostroff TV Summit

    Listen: Inside Dawn Ostroff's Last Days at Conde Nast Before Seguing to Spotify

    “Westworld” wrapped up its second season on Sunday, with the HBO series coming up short of the numbers it delivered in Season 1. Sunday’s finale nabbed 1.6 million viewers and a 0.6 rating in adults 18-49 in the Nielsen Live+Same Day ratings. That is even with the episode that aired last week, but down approximately 30% […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad