Werner Herzog Explores the Meaning of Meteorites in ‘Fireball’ (EXCLUSIVE)

CREDIT: Telluride Film Festival

Werner Herzog is making “Fireball,” a feature documentary about meteorites and comets and their influence on mythology and religion. Production is underway, and international buyers will get a first look at the Mipcom market in Cannes next week.

“Fireball” reunites the legendary filmmaker with Prof. Clive Oppenheimer. Werzog and geoscientist Oppenheimer previously collaborated on the Emmy-nominated feature documentary “Into the Inferno” for Netflix. That expeditionary film saw the pair travel the globe to visit volcanic sites and explore their impact on humankind.

The producers of “Into the Inferno,” Andre Singer and Lucki Stipetic, are both on board “Fireball.” Herzog and Oppenheimer will co-direct. They will once more go globe-trotting, this time to visit sites that yield insight into comets and meteorites and help them understand what they can tell us about the origins of life on Earth.

Factual producer Spring Films is making “Fireball” with Herzog’s own shingle, Werner Herzog Filmproduktion. It is their latest collaboration after they made “Into the Inferno,” as well as “Meeting Gorbachev” for A&E in the U.S. and “Death Row” for Discovery and Channel 4 in the U.K. Richard Melman, managing director of the Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning Spring Films, will exec produce “Fireball.”

“We’re really excited to work with Werner Herzog and Clive Oppenheimer again as they turn their gaze to the stars,” said Figs Jackson, Spring Films’ head of global development. He will present it to buyers in Cannes.

London-based Spring Films is repped by ICM Partners.

