Warner Bros. Television SDCC Roundup: Trailers, Casting, Release Dates

Warner Bros. Television had plenty of news coming out of its Comic-Con panel, including numerous teaser trailers, casting news and release dates for some of its biggest and most anticipated shows, many of which will be premiering on its upcoming streaming platform, DC Universe.

Black Lightning

He may have saved Freeland in season 1, but Black Lightning (Cress Williams) won’t have it easy in season 2. Jordan Calloway has been promoted to a series regular on the CW superhero drama. He will be returning as DC villain Painkiller in the show’s sophomore season. Series creator and executive producer Salim Akil made the announcement during the show’s panel in San Diego Saturday.

Payne is given cybernetic enhancements that transform him into the Painkiller, meta-strong and able to generate an anesthetic from his body that causes temporary paralysis when delivered through darts. “Black Lightning” returns for season 2 Tuesday, Oct. 9 at 9 p.m. on the CW.

Young Justice Outsiders

Back by popular demand, “Young Justice” returns with a third season focusing on the Outsiders team. Premiering on DC Universe for on-demand streaming later this year, Warner Brothers dropped a five-minute sneak-peek trailer featuring several scenes from the upcoming show. Featuring an invasion by Black Beetle, the abduction of Tara Markov and Aqualad going deep undercover to spy on Black Manta, the Outsiders look to be plenty busy when the show returns.

Titans

The live-action Teen Titans television show is straying from its action-packed cartoon past, choosing instead to go for a grittier, grimdark tone this time around. In Warner Brothers’ most recent trailer for the upcoming DC Universe show, Brenton Thwaites prowls in the shadows as Dick Grayson, the first Robin, and murders a group of alleyway thugs. He breaks the neck of the last survivor and growls “F— Batman,” setting the tone for the rest of the trailer. Teagan Croft also stars as Raven, the daughter of a powerful demon whose dark powers are controlled by her emotions, alongside Ryan Potter, who plays Beast Boy, a green-skinned teen who can turn into any animal he can think of. The final member is Starfire, played by Anna Diop, a fugitive alien princess with the ability to fly and shoot energy from her hands.

“Titans” is slated to premiere in 2019.

