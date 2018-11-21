×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Wayne Maunder, 1960s Western Star, Dies at 80

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Wayne Maunder dead
CREDIT: Getty Images

Wayne Maunder, the star of 1960s TV Westerns who may have inspired a character in Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming film, died of cardiovascular disease Nov. 11 in Battleboro, Vt., a Vermont Department of Health spokesperson confirmed to Variety. He was 80.

Maunder starred in ABC’s “Custer” as the titular Lt. Col. Custer. The Western aired just 17 episodes before it was canceled in 1967. He also appeared in another Western, CBS’ “Lancer,” as Scott Lancer. The show ran for two seasons from 1968 to 1970.

The actor also appeared on shows like “Kung Fu” with David Carradine, “The F.B.I.,” and “The Rookies,” as well as the 1971 film “The Seven Minutes,” in which he starred as attorney Mike Barrett.

Tarantino’s upcoming film, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” is set in 1969 and features Luke Perry as the character Scott Lancer. Based on real events surrounding the Manson murders, the movie stars actors as recognizable Hollywood figures from the era, like Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie) and Steve McQueen (Damian Lewis).

Born Dec. 19, 1937, in New Brunswick, Canada, Maunder was raised in Bangor, Maine. Following high school, he had stretches in the U.S. Navy and tryouts for baseball teams like the Milwaukee Braves and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Later, Maunder caught the acting bug and studied under Stella Adler in New York City.

Maunder got his break when he was noticed by agent Jane Oliver, who later also discovered Sylvester Stallone, and got a screen test at Fox in 1966.

The late actor is survived by his two brothers.

Popular on Variety

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

More TV

  • Wayne Maunder dead

    Wayne Maunder, 1960s Western Star, Dies at 80

    Wayne Maunder, the star of 1960s TV Westerns who may have inspired a character in Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming film, died of cardiovascular disease Nov. 11 in Battleboro, Vt., a Vermont Department of Health spokesperson confirmed to Variety. He was 80. Maunder starred in ABC’s “Custer” as the titular Lt. Col. Custer. The Western aired just 17 […]

  • THE ASSASSINATION OF GIANNI VERSACE: AMERICAN

    How Golden Globe Supporting TV Actor Contenders Handle Overcrowded Category

    Wayne Maunder, the star of 1960s TV Westerns who may have inspired a character in Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming film, died of cardiovascular disease Nov. 11 in Battleboro, Vt., a Vermont Department of Health spokesperson confirmed to Variety. He was 80. Maunder starred in ABC’s “Custer” as the titular Lt. Col. Custer. The Western aired just 17 […]

  • Pose Sharp Objects

    Why 'Pose,' 'Sharp Objects' Have Heat in Golden Globes Race (Column)

    Wayne Maunder, the star of 1960s TV Westerns who may have inspired a character in Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming film, died of cardiovascular disease Nov. 11 in Battleboro, Vt., a Vermont Department of Health spokesperson confirmed to Variety. He was 80. Maunder starred in ABC’s “Custer” as the titular Lt. Col. Custer. The Western aired just 17 […]

  • The Marvelous Mrs Maisel Escape at

    How the TV Schedule Can Be Key for Golden Globe Nominations

    Wayne Maunder, the star of 1960s TV Westerns who may have inspired a character in Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming film, died of cardiovascular disease Nov. 11 in Battleboro, Vt., a Vermont Department of Health spokesperson confirmed to Variety. He was 80. Maunder starred in ABC’s “Custer” as the titular Lt. Col. Custer. The Western aired just 17 […]

  • Lady Gaga Queer Eye Crazy Rich

    What the Variety Staff Is Thankful for in Entertainment in 2018

    Wayne Maunder, the star of 1960s TV Westerns who may have inspired a character in Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming film, died of cardiovascular disease Nov. 11 in Battleboro, Vt., a Vermont Department of Health spokesperson confirmed to Variety. He was 80. Maunder starred in ABC’s “Custer” as the titular Lt. Col. Custer. The Western aired just 17 […]

  • CEO of RTL Television, Anke Schaferkordt,

    Longtime RTL Exec Anke Schäferkordt Steps Down

    Wayne Maunder, the star of 1960s TV Westerns who may have inspired a character in Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming film, died of cardiovascular disease Nov. 11 in Battleboro, Vt., a Vermont Department of Health spokesperson confirmed to Variety. He was 80. Maunder starred in ABC’s “Custer” as the titular Lt. Col. Custer. The Western aired just 17 […]

  • Sony Poaches Sky Exec Holly Comiskey

    Sony Poaches Sky Exec Holly Comiskey to Be Country Manager for U.K., Ireland

    Wayne Maunder, the star of 1960s TV Westerns who may have inspired a character in Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming film, died of cardiovascular disease Nov. 11 in Battleboro, Vt., a Vermont Department of Health spokesperson confirmed to Variety. He was 80. Maunder starred in ABC’s “Custer” as the titular Lt. Col. Custer. The Western aired just 17 […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad