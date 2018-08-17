You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Watchmen’ Ordered to Series at HBO

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of DC Comics

Damon Lindelof’s “Watchmen” has officially been ordered to series at HBO.

The series is based on the DC graphic novel from Alan Moore, artist Dave Gibbons, and colorist John Higgins. It is set in an alternate history where “superheroes” are treated as outlaws. The series is slated to debut in 2019.

The cast includes: Regina King, Jeremy Irons, Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Adelaide Clemens, Andrew Howard, Tom Mison, Frances Fisher, Jacob Ming-Trent, Sara Vickers, Dylan Schombing, Lily Rose Smith, and Adelynn Spoon.

Lindelof will write and executive produce, with Nicole Kassell directing the pilot and executive producing. Stephen Williams will also direct and executive produce, with Joseph Iberti and Tom Spezialy also executive producing. “Watchmen” is produced for HBO by White Rabbit in association with Warner Bros. Television, based on characters from DC. 
HBO’s official description of the series says, “‘Watchmen’ embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel while attempting to break new ground of its own.” That is in keeping with the letter Lindelof posted for fans back in May in which he stated that the show will not be a re-telling of the story from the graphic novel, but rather a new story in the same world with new characters set in the present day.
“Some of the characters will be unknown,” Lindelof wrote. “New faces. New masks to cover them. We also intend to revisit the past century of Costumed Adventuring through a surprising yet familiar set of eyes…and it is here we will be taking our greatest risks.”HBO’s other recent series orders include “Euphoria,” based on the Israeli series of the same name, as well as the Joss Whedon sci-fi series “The Nevers” and the Spanish-language comedy “Los Espookys.”

Popular on Variety

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

More TV

  • Erin Cardillo and Richard Keith

    Fox Gives Put Pilot Order to Adoption Drama From 'Life Sentence' Creators

    Damon Lindelof’s “Watchmen” has officially been ordered to series at HBO. The series is based on the DC graphic novel from Alan Moore, artist Dave Gibbons, and colorist John Higgins. It is set in an alternate history where “superheroes” are treated as outlaws. The series is slated to debut in 2019. The cast includes: Regina King, Jeremy […]

  • "Diana," starring Ana Rujas

    Inside Content Nabs International Sales Rights to Montreal Festival Player 'Diana'

    Damon Lindelof’s “Watchmen” has officially been ordered to series at HBO. The series is based on the DC graphic novel from Alan Moore, artist Dave Gibbons, and colorist John Higgins. It is set in an alternate history where “superheroes” are treated as outlaws. The series is slated to debut in 2019. The cast includes: Regina King, Jeremy […]

  • CBS celebrates the 50th anniversary of

    Listen: Carol Burnett on Her 'Unbelievable' Emmy Nod, 'Ridiculous' Network Notes

    Damon Lindelof’s “Watchmen” has officially been ordered to series at HBO. The series is based on the DC graphic novel from Alan Moore, artist Dave Gibbons, and colorist John Higgins. It is set in an alternate history where “superheroes” are treated as outlaws. The series is slated to debut in 2019. The cast includes: Regina King, Jeremy […]

  • 'Watchmen' Ordered to Series at HBO

    'Watchmen' Ordered to Series at HBO

    Damon Lindelof’s “Watchmen” has officially been ordered to series at HBO. The series is based on the DC graphic novel from Alan Moore, artist Dave Gibbons, and colorist John Higgins. It is set in an alternate history where “superheroes” are treated as outlaws. The series is slated to debut in 2019. The cast includes: Regina King, Jeremy […]

  • Sundance

    Emmys Love Docs But There's Confusion About the Categories

    Damon Lindelof’s “Watchmen” has officially been ordered to series at HBO. The series is based on the DC graphic novel from Alan Moore, artist Dave Gibbons, and colorist John Higgins. It is set in an alternate history where “superheroes” are treated as outlaws. The series is slated to debut in 2019. The cast includes: Regina King, Jeremy […]

  • Renee Zellweger

    Renee Zellweger to Star in Netflix Drama Series 'What/If'

    Damon Lindelof’s “Watchmen” has officially been ordered to series at HBO. The series is based on the DC graphic novel from Alan Moore, artist Dave Gibbons, and colorist John Higgins. It is set in an alternate history where “superheroes” are treated as outlaws. The series is slated to debut in 2019. The cast includes: Regina King, Jeremy […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad