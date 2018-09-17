How to Watch the Emmys Online

By

Margeaux's Most Recent Stories

View All
Michael Che and Colin Jost Emmys
CREDIT: Mary Ellen Matthews/NBC

The 2018 Emmy Awards telecast will air live on Monday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. NBC will broadcast the awards live on both coasts, with pre-show coverage beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT.

The awards can be streamed live from NBC.com or by downloading the NBC app.

Broadcasting live from L.A.’s Microsoft Theater for the 11th year, the 70th Emmy Awards features some of the biggest shows on television pitted against each other.

With 22 nominations, HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” leads with the most overall nods, closely followed by NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” and HBO’s “Westworld” with 21 nominations each.

Sandra Oh stands to make history as the first actor of Asian descent to win the Emmy for lead actress in a drama for “Killing Eve.”

Benedict Cumberbatch is up for both outstanding director of a limited series and outstanding lead actor in a limited series for “Patrick Melrose.”

Top contenders for outstanding drama series include “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Game of Thrones,” “This Is Us,” “Stranger Things,” and “Westworld.” Among those jostling for outstanding comedy series are “Atlanta,” “Barry,” “Black-ish,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

This year’s hosts are Colin Jost and Michael Che, the “Saturday Night Live” Weekend Update pair. Presenters include Jimmy Kimmel, Sarah Paulson, Issa Rae, Patricia Arquette, Angela Bassett, Eric Bana, Samantha Bee, Connie Britton, RuPaul Charles, the cast of “Queer Eye,” Claire Foy, Elisabeth Moss, and Ben Stiller.

Popular on Variety

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

More TV

  • Susan Zirinsky

    A CBS Producer Known as 'Z' Could Be Next '60 Minutes' Chief

    The 2018 Emmy Awards telecast will air live on Monday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. NBC will broadcast the awards live on both coasts, with pre-show coverage beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT. The awards can be streamed live from NBC.com or by downloading the NBC app. Broadcasting live from L.A.’s Microsoft Theater […]

  • Tom Arnold Mark Burnett

    Tom Arnold and Mark Burnett: What Happened and Why

    The 2018 Emmy Awards telecast will air live on Monday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. NBC will broadcast the awards live on both coasts, with pre-show coverage beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT. The awards can be streamed live from NBC.com or by downloading the NBC app. Broadcasting live from L.A.’s Microsoft Theater […]

  • Michael Che and Colin Jost Emmys

    How to Watch the Emmys Online

    The 2018 Emmy Awards telecast will air live on Monday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. NBC will broadcast the awards live on both coasts, with pre-show coverage beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT. The awards can be streamed live from NBC.com or by downloading the NBC app. Broadcasting live from L.A.’s Microsoft Theater […]

  • Bidding War for Sky Looks Likely

    Bidding War for Sky Looks Likely to Be Decided by Auction

    The 2018 Emmy Awards telecast will air live on Monday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. NBC will broadcast the awards live on both coasts, with pre-show coverage beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT. The awards can be streamed live from NBC.com or by downloading the NBC app. Broadcasting live from L.A.’s Microsoft Theater […]

  • Jimmy Fallon Yara Shahidi

    Yara Shahidi and Jimmy Fallon Encourage Voting With 'Schoolhouse Rock'-Inspired Video

    The 2018 Emmy Awards telecast will air live on Monday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. NBC will broadcast the awards live on both coasts, with pre-show coverage beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT. The awards can be streamed live from NBC.com or by downloading the NBC app. Broadcasting live from L.A.’s Microsoft Theater […]

  • Michael Che and Colin Jost Emmys

    TV Shows to Watch the Week of Sept. 17, 2018: Emmy Awards, '9-1-1' Season 2 Premiere

    The 2018 Emmy Awards telecast will air live on Monday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. NBC will broadcast the awards live on both coasts, with pre-show coverage beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT. The awards can be streamed live from NBC.com or by downloading the NBC app. Broadcasting live from L.A.’s Microsoft Theater […]

  • Fox News Logo

    Ben Shapiro to Host Limited-Run Election Series on Fox News Channel

    The 2018 Emmy Awards telecast will air live on Monday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. NBC will broadcast the awards live on both coasts, with pre-show coverage beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT. The awards can be streamed live from NBC.com or by downloading the NBC app. Broadcasting live from L.A.’s Microsoft Theater […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad