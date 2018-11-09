Warren Littlefield Inks Pod Deal at Fox 21 TV Studios, 20th Century Fox TV

Warren Littlefield and The Littlefield company have signed an exclusive pod deal with Fox 21 Television Studios and Twentieth Century Fox Television.

Under the deal, Littlefield and his producing team of Ann Johnson and Graham Littlefield to produce new projects for cable, broadcast and streaming platforms for Fox 21 TV and 20th TV, where The Littlefield Company will be based.

“We have spent the past year working with Warren and his team, incredibly closely,” said Fox 21 Television Studios president Bert Salke. “It took us about a minute to know we wanted a larger partnership with him, not only because he is a great producer, not only because he has the best relationships, not only because he has incredible taste, but, perhaps most importantly, because he is a phenomenal human being. Working with him is not just fulfilling and prosperous, it’s a joy. To work with Warren, is to become his friend. We couldn’t be more excited about our future with him.”

The Littlefield Company recently completed a first look deal with Fox 21 Television Studios and already has multiple projects in development. Littlefield is currently an executive producer of the critically-acclaimed drama “The Handmaid’s Tale” for Hulu and MGM, which has won eight Emmy Awards over two seasons, including best drama series in 2017. Littlefield also executive produces the FX series “Fargo,” which in three seasons has been nominated for 52 Emmys and won six.

“We at the The Littlefield Company are thrilled to be continuing our relationship with Fox, expanding with them through this exciting new chapter of their history,” Littlefield said. “We have found Bert Salke and Andy Bourne to be inspired partners that support our vision and embrace the nuance required to continually elevate the content we create. We are truly grateful to Bert and Andy, Peter Rice, Dana Walden, and Jonnie Davis for all of their wisdom, passion and support. We couldn’t ask for a more dynamic team to be in business with.”

Littlefield was formerly head of comedy development and then president of entertainment for NBC, where he was responsible for developing shows like “The Golden Girls,” “Alf,” “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air,” “Seinfeld,” “ER,” “Friends,” “Frasier,” and “Law & Order.”

The Littlefield Company is repped by WME and Hansen Jacobson.