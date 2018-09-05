Wanda Sykes Sets Netflix Stand-Up Special

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Wanda Sykes
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterst

Wanda Sykes will star in a brand new stand-up comedy special for Netflix, the streaming giant announced Wednesday.

The hour-long special — Sykes’ fifth overall and first with Netflix — will debut globally in 2019. Her production company, Push It Productions, will produce.

The news comes after Sykes had previously been critical of Netflix for not offering her the same kind of money that comedians like Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, and Amy Schumer received from the streamer for their own comedy specials. Both Rock and Chappelle are said to have gotten $20 million per special they released on Netflix, while Schumer renegotiated from $11 million to $13 million.

Fellow comedian Mo’Nique called for a boycott of Netflix in January after she revealed that she was offered $500,000 for her own special. Sykes chimed in on social media to support Mo’Nique, saying, “Netflix offered me less than half of your $500K. I was offended but found another home.” Sykes’ last special, “What Happened…Ms. Sykes,” aired on Epix in 2016.

Her previous comedy specials include “Wanda Sykes: Tongue Untied,” “Wanda Sykes: Sick and Tired,” “I’ma Be Me,” and “What Happened… Ms Sykes.” She can currently be seen on ABC’s “Black-ish,” for which she was nominated for a 2017 and 2018 Primetime Emmy Award for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series.

Through Push it Productions, she has set up projects with ABC, Fox, NBC, BET, OWN, and truTV, including “Wanda Sykes Presents Herlarious,” the critically acclaimed “Talk Show the Game Show,” and the recently announced series “Unprotected Sets” on Epix.

Sykes is the latest in a long line of comedians to set new specials with Netflix. In addition to comedy stars like Rock, Chappelle, and Schumer, people like Tiffany Haddish, Ellen DeGeneres, Kevin James, and Iliza Shlesinger have all produced original specials. Netflix has also been shining a light on lesser-known comics through series like “The Comedy Lineup,” which showcases multiple comedians doing 15-minute sets.

Popular on Variety

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

More TV

  • Charmed Murphy Brown Outlander

    'Charmed,' 'Murphy Brown,' 'Outlander' Bosses Talk Getting Topical

    Wanda Sykes will star in a brand new stand-up comedy special for Netflix, the streaming giant announced Wednesday. The hour-long special — Sykes’ fifth overall and first with Netflix — will debut globally in 2019. Her production company, Push It Productions, will produce. The news comes after Sykes had previously been critical of Netflix for […]

  • Wanda Sykes

    Wanda Sykes Sets Netflix Stand-Up Special

    Wanda Sykes will star in a brand new stand-up comedy special for Netflix, the streaming giant announced Wednesday. The hour-long special — Sykes’ fifth overall and first with Netflix — will debut globally in 2019. Her production company, Push It Productions, will produce. The news comes after Sykes had previously been critical of Netflix for […]

  • MAKING IT -- "Happily Ever Crafter"

    TV Ratings: 'Making It' Finale Holds Steady for NBC

    Wanda Sykes will star in a brand new stand-up comedy special for Netflix, the streaming giant announced Wednesday. The hour-long special — Sykes’ fifth overall and first with Netflix — will debut globally in 2019. Her production company, Push It Productions, will produce. The news comes after Sykes had previously been critical of Netflix for […]

  • Bryan Cranston Stephen Colbert Tina Fey

    Stephen Colbert, Tina Fey to Present Twain Prize to Julia Louis-Dreyfus

    Wanda Sykes will star in a brand new stand-up comedy special for Netflix, the streaming giant announced Wednesday. The hour-long special — Sykes’ fifth overall and first with Netflix — will debut globally in 2019. Her production company, Push It Productions, will produce. The news comes after Sykes had previously been critical of Netflix for […]

  • 'Billy on the Street' to Return

    'Billy on the Street' to Return as Short-Form Web Series

    Wanda Sykes will star in a brand new stand-up comedy special for Netflix, the streaming giant announced Wednesday. The hour-long special — Sykes’ fifth overall and first with Netflix — will debut globally in 2019. Her production company, Push It Productions, will produce. The news comes after Sykes had previously been critical of Netflix for […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad