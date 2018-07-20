‘Walking Dead’ Star Andrew Lincoln Confirms Series Exit at Comic-Con

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes - The Walking Dead _ Season 8, Episode 16 - Photo Credit: Gene Page/AMC
CREDIT: Gene Page/AMC

“The Walking Dead” star Andrew Lincoln officially announced his exit from the AMC series at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday.

Lincoln took a moment at the beginning of the panel to make the announcement, thanking the fans and his castmates for all the love and support he has received.

Watch Lincoln’s comments below]

More to come…

 

Popular on Variety

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

  • Keri Russell

    'Star Wars: Episode IX' Eyes Keri Russell

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

More TV

  • Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes - The

    ‘Walking Dead’ Star Andrew Lincoln Confirms Series Exit at Comic-Con

    “The Walking Dead” star Andrew Lincoln officially announced his exit from the AMC series at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday. Lincoln took a moment at the beginning of the panel to make the announcement, thanking the fans and his castmates for all the love and support he has received. Watch Lincoln’s comments below] More to […]

  • Walking Dead Season 8 finale

    'Walking Dead' Unveils Season 9 Trailer, Premiere Date at Comic-Con

    “The Walking Dead” star Andrew Lincoln officially announced his exit from the AMC series at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday. Lincoln took a moment at the beginning of the panel to make the announcement, thanking the fans and his castmates for all the love and support he has received. Watch Lincoln’s comments below] More to […]

  • Kimberly Guilfoyle

    Fox News Confirms Kimberly Guilfoyle Has Left the Network

    “The Walking Dead” star Andrew Lincoln officially announced his exit from the AMC series at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday. Lincoln took a moment at the beginning of the panel to make the announcement, thanking the fans and his castmates for all the love and support he has received. Watch Lincoln’s comments below] More to […]

  • Fear the Walking Dead Trailer

    'Fear the Walking Dead': Survivors Battle Zombies and the Weather in New Trailer

    “The Walking Dead” star Andrew Lincoln officially announced his exit from the AMC series at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday. Lincoln took a moment at the beginning of the panel to make the announcement, thanking the fans and his castmates for all the love and support he has received. Watch Lincoln’s comments below] More to […]

  • Glow Netflix Cosutmes

    'GLOW' Costume Designers on Revisiting the Flashy, Colorful '80s

    “The Walking Dead” star Andrew Lincoln officially announced his exit from the AMC series at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday. Lincoln took a moment at the beginning of the panel to make the announcement, thanking the fans and his castmates for all the love and support he has received. Watch Lincoln’s comments below] More to […]

  • 'Hammerhead' Takes Top Honors at New

    'Hammerhead' Takes Top Honors at New York Television Festival

    “The Walking Dead” star Andrew Lincoln officially announced his exit from the AMC series at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday. Lincoln took a moment at the beginning of the panel to make the announcement, thanking the fans and his castmates for all the love and support he has received. Watch Lincoln’s comments below] More to […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad