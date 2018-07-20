‘Walking Dead’ Star Andrew Lincoln Confirms Series Exit at Comic-Con

“The Walking Dead” star Andrew Lincoln officially announced his exit from the AMC series at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday. Lincoln took a moment at the beginning of the panel to make the announcement, thanking the fans and his castmates for all the love and support he has received. Watch Lincoln’s comments below] More to […]
“The Walking Dead” star Andrew Lincoln officially announced his exit from the AMC series at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday. Lincoln took a moment at the beginning of the panel to make the announcement, thanking the fans and his castmates for all the love and support he has received. Watch Lincoln’s comments below] More to […]
“The Walking Dead” star Andrew Lincoln officially announced his exit from the AMC series at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday. Lincoln took a moment at the beginning of the panel to make the announcement, thanking the fans and his castmates for all the love and support he has received. Watch Lincoln’s comments below] More to […]
“The Walking Dead” star Andrew Lincoln officially announced his exit from the AMC series at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday. Lincoln took a moment at the beginning of the panel to make the announcement, thanking the fans and his castmates for all the love and support he has received. Watch Lincoln’s comments below] More to […]
“The Walking Dead” star Andrew Lincoln officially announced his exit from the AMC series at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday. Lincoln took a moment at the beginning of the panel to make the announcement, thanking the fans and his castmates for all the love and support he has received. Watch Lincoln’s comments below] More to […]
“The Walking Dead” star Andrew Lincoln officially announced his exit from the AMC series at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday. Lincoln took a moment at the beginning of the panel to make the announcement, thanking the fans and his castmates for all the love and support he has received. Watch Lincoln’s comments below] More to […]
“The Walking Dead” star Andrew Lincoln officially announced his exit from the AMC series at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday. Lincoln took a moment at the beginning of the panel to make the announcement, thanking the fans and his castmates for all the love and support he has received. Watch Lincoln’s comments below] More to […]