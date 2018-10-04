You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Walking Dead’ Boss Angela Kang on Ratings, Fan Criticism and Andrew Lincoln’s Exit

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ross Marquand as Aaron, Seth Gilliam as Father Gabriel Stokes, Danai Gurira as Michonne, Alanna Masterson as Tara Chambler, Khary Payton as Ezekiel, Pollyanna McIntosh as Jadis/Anne, Lauren Cohan as Maggie Rhee, Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier, Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes, Callan McAuliffe as Alden, Christian Serratos as Rosita Espinosa, Avi Nash as Siddiq- The Walking Dead _ Season 9, Episode 1 - Photo Credit: Jackson Lee Davis/AMC
CREDIT: Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

The Walking Dead” returns for its ninth season in a state of flux.

The juggernaut AMC series has a new showrunner at the helm in Angela Kang, making her the fourth showrunner in the show’s history. At the same time, series mainstay Andrew Lincoln will be leaving the show while fellow star Lauren Cohan will only appear in a handful of episodes due to her commitment to the upcoming ABC series “Whiskey Cavalier.”

On top of all of that, “The Walking Dead” has been facing a growing wave of criticism for its past few seasons. Fans and critics have lambasted the show for what they feel is slowly-paced storytelling and an over-reliance on gore, blood, and guts rather than character development. Those criticisms have been reflected in the show’s ratings: While still a massive presence on television, the show has seen serious declines in its Live+Same Day numbers.

The previous series low in the key adults 18-49 demographic was set in Season 1 with a 2.4 rating. During Season 8, the show came dangerously close to matching that low, with the lowest-rated episode of the season coming in at a 2.6. In addition, the Season 8 finale was the lowest-rated since Season 1 with a 3.4 rating, while the Season 8 premiere was the lowest-rated since Season 3 with a 5.0. Though most series would crow about such ratings, it’s not great for what is frequently touted as the number one show on TV.

Related

Yet there may be some light at the end of the zombie-filled tunnel. Kang’s love for the show and the Robert Kirkman comic book series is undeniable, and that energy and passion may well be what that the show needs in this new chapter.

Speaking with Variety, Kang did not shy away from the criticisms levied against the show.

“None of us live in a vacuum so it would be dishonest of me to say that I’ve never heard any of that stuff,” she said. “I don’t often go out seeking that stuff out there, because we really need to concentrate on making the best story possible. But I think a lot of times, we do our own internal reckonings, like ‘To us, it feels like we’ve done a lot of this type of story. What’s a new way to tell this? What are some of the things that we miss doing?’ And a lot of times that lines up with things that fans or critics have been feeling. So we’re not trying to chase something but we have a responsibility to ourselves and our viewers to not rest on our laurels.”

Early reviews for the Season 9 premiere have been mostly positive, with critics describing the episode as a “fresh start” and one of the better installments in some time. But is that momentum sustainable without Lincoln in place as the leader on set? The assumption has been that Norman Reedus, a.k.a the gruff Daryl Dixon, would fill that role with Lincoln gone, but Kang says that is not necessarily true.

“It’s a group dynamic,” she says. “Norman sort of has Daryl’s attitude, like ‘I don’t wanna be called number one.’ In his own way, he leads. I think Danai [Gurira] is a wonderful leader as well. She has her own style of things. She very much looks out to make sure things are fair for people. Melissa [McBride] is a wonderful presence that anchors stuff when she’s there…. At this point, I don’t think any one person has to be like, ‘OK, I’m the leader, guys.’ Everybody just knows whenever you’re in a scene and you’re the senior person, you set this example of the professionalism and the respect that has been the vibe of the show since the beginning, which was set by Andy. I think that’s a big part of his legacy to the show.”

Popular on Variety

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

More TV

  • Shonda Rhimes Matt Reeves

    Shonda Rhimes, Matt Reeves Developing Sci-Fi TV Series, Film for Netflix

    “The Walking Dead” returns for its ninth season in a state of flux. The juggernaut AMC series has a new showrunner at the helm in Angela Kang, making her the fourth showrunner in the show’s history. At the same time, series mainstay Andrew Lincoln will be leaving the show while fellow star Lauren Cohan will only […]

  • Ross Marquand as Aaron, Seth Gilliam

    'Walking Dead' Boss Angela Kang on Ratings, Fan Criticism and Andrew Lincoln's Exit

    “The Walking Dead” returns for its ninth season in a state of flux. The juggernaut AMC series has a new showrunner at the helm in Angela Kang, making her the fourth showrunner in the show’s history. At the same time, series mainstay Andrew Lincoln will be leaving the show while fellow star Lauren Cohan will only […]

  • Omari Hardwick

    'Power' Star Omari Hardwick on Trump, Working With Whoopi Goldberg

    “The Walking Dead” returns for its ninth season in a state of flux. The juggernaut AMC series has a new showrunner at the helm in Angela Kang, making her the fourth showrunner in the show’s history. At the same time, series mainstay Andrew Lincoln will be leaving the show while fellow star Lauren Cohan will only […]

  • Lodge 49

    'Lodge 49' Renewed for Season 2 at AMC

    “The Walking Dead” returns for its ninth season in a state of flux. The juggernaut AMC series has a new showrunner at the helm in Angela Kang, making her the fourth showrunner in the show’s history. At the same time, series mainstay Andrew Lincoln will be leaving the show while fellow star Lauren Cohan will only […]

  • '13 Reasons Why' Among Honorees at

    '13 Reasons Why' and 'One Day at a Time' Among Honorees at 2018 Sentinel Awards

    “The Walking Dead” returns for its ninth season in a state of flux. The juggernaut AMC series has a new showrunner at the helm in Angela Kang, making her the fourth showrunner in the show’s history. At the same time, series mainstay Andrew Lincoln will be leaving the show while fellow star Lauren Cohan will only […]

  • Black Mirror Season 4

    Banijay in Advanced Talks to Acquire Endemol Shine

    “The Walking Dead” returns for its ninth season in a state of flux. The juggernaut AMC series has a new showrunner at the helm in Angela Kang, making her the fourth showrunner in the show’s history. At the same time, series mainstay Andrew Lincoln will be leaving the show while fellow star Lauren Cohan will only […]

  • Netflix Releases 'Daredevil' Season 3 Trailer

    Netflix Releases 'Daredevil' Season 3 Trailer at New York Comic-Con

    “The Walking Dead” returns for its ninth season in a state of flux. The juggernaut AMC series has a new showrunner at the helm in Angela Kang, making her the fourth showrunner in the show’s history. At the same time, series mainstay Andrew Lincoln will be leaving the show while fellow star Lauren Cohan will only […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad