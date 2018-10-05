You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Walking Dead’ Cast, Showrunner Tease ‘Fresh, Powerful’ Season 9

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All

Change is coming to “The Walking Dead.”

Season 9 of the AMC series premieres this week, and the show’s female characters look to be taking on even bigger roles this year.

“It’s new. It’s fresh. It’s very powerful,” series star Norman Reedus said at a press event ahead of the premiere. “We’ve always known that the women were a powerful force on the show, but for the last couple years we’ve gone on this journey of this man versus this man. The stories seem more complicated this year, more emotional. And it’s nice to see Danai [Gurira] step up, Melissa [McBride] step up, Lauren [Cohan] has some really good stuff. The new cast of women are really killing it this year.”

Leading the charge is new series showrunner Angela Kang, who was promoted to the top spot on the show back in January. According to Kang, she and the team on the show not only worked on how to ramp up the writing, but the visual style of the series as well.

“We really experimented with a new look to a lot of our sets and the way we’re filming things,” Kang said. “You go into it with the best hopes for what it might be like, but the crew on the ground just have performed above and beyond my wildest hopes. They just really dove in headfirst. And I think our production design team did great work this season, and our DPs really did some incredible stuff.”

Related

Of course, the biggest story around “The Walking Dead” this year has been the confirmed departure of series star Andrew Lincoln, who has been with the show since episode one. According to Reedus, filming Lincoln’s final scene was an emotional experience.

“I knew he was leaving before they knew he was leaving, so I knew it was coming,” he said. “I still didn’t like it. He did his last scene and he got up and gave this speech. Everyone gave him a standing ovation. It’s been almost a decade he’s been leading this team. Some of the cast picked up their phone and he goes, ‘Put down your phones. This is ours. This isn’t for social media. This is our time.’ I think where he left that, everyone else picked that up.”

“The Walking Dead” Season 9 premieres this Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on AMC.

Popular on Variety

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

More TV

  • 'Today,' 'CBS This Morning' 'GMA' Can't

    For TV's Morning Shows, Juggling Anchors is Part of the Act

    Change is coming to “The Walking Dead.” Season 9 of the AMC series premieres this week, and the show’s female characters look to be taking on even bigger roles this year. “It’s new. It’s fresh. It’s very powerful,” series star Norman Reedus said at a press event ahead of the premiere. “We’ve always known that […]

  • Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon, Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast, Showrunner Tease 'Fresh, Powerful' Season 9

    Change is coming to “The Walking Dead.” Season 9 of the AMC series premieres this week, and the show’s female characters look to be taking on even bigger roles this year. “It’s new. It’s fresh. It’s very powerful,” series star Norman Reedus said at a press event ahead of the premiere. “We’ve always known that […]

  • Patricia Joseph

    Primary Wave Names Patricia Joseph VP of Creative Synch

    Change is coming to “The Walking Dead.” Season 9 of the AMC series premieres this week, and the show’s female characters look to be taking on even bigger roles this year. “It’s new. It’s fresh. It’s very powerful,” series star Norman Reedus said at a press event ahead of the premiere. “We’ve always known that […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad