‘Walking Dead’ Season 9 Premiere Is Lowest-Rated in Series History

By

TV Reporter

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon, Sydney Park as Cyndie, Lauren Cohan as Maggie Rhee, Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier, Danai Gurira as Michonne, Khary Payton as Ezekiel, Sydney Park as Cyndie - The Walking Dead _ Season 9, Episode 1 - Photo Credit: Jackson Lee Davis/AMC
CREDIT: Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

The Walking Dead” returned for its ninth season on Sunday down significantly in the Live+Same Day ratings.

According to Nielsen data, the AMC series drew a 2.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.1 million viewers. That is the lowest rating in adults 18-49 since the show began, with the previous low being a 2.7 for the series premiere. However, that episode drew only 5.4 million viewers. The Season 9 premiere was also down approximately 50% in the key demo and 47% in total viewers compared to the Season 8 opener, which drew a 5.0 and 11.4 million viewers last year.

This season’s premiere is also flirting with a tie for the series low in the key demo, which was a 2.4 set back during Season 1.

From the Season 8 finale, the premiere was down approximately 23% in total viewers and 27% in the key demo. It was also down double digits from the Season 8 Live+Same Day average, which was a 3.4 and 7.8 million viewers.

The Walking Dead” was still the top-rated show on cable for Sunday night by a wide margin. Nevertheless, the show is currently not the top-rated show on all of TV, coming up short of NBC’s “This Is Us,” which is averaging a 2.7 after two episodes this season.

According to AMC, the premiere also drove the single highest day of new sign-ups in the history of AMC Premiere, the network’s commercial-free upgrade option. Delayed viewing numbers for the show will be available Friday.

