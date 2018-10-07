‘Walking Dead’ Reveals Scott Wilson, Sonequa Martin-Green to Appear in Season 9

“The Walking Dead” is bringing back some more familiar faces for Season 9.

Series showrunner Angela Kang revealed at the show’s New York Comic-Con panel that former cast members Scott Wilson and Sonequa Martin-Green would appear in the new season, joining the previously announced Jon Bernthal.

Wilson played Hershel, the onscreen father to Lauren Cohan’s Maggie. He joined the show in Season 2, with his character dying in Season 4 at the prison. Martin-Green played Sasha, who joined the show in Season 3 and died in the Season 7 finale in the fight against Negan.

Kang was mum on exactly how the actors would be worked into the show, but given that this season will also see the departure of Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes, it is likely they will appear in flashbacks or in some kind of dream sequence related to Rick’s exit.

In an interview with Variety, Kang previously said that fans can expect a revamped look in the new season.

“We really experimented with a new look to a lot of our sets and the way we’re filming things,” she said. “You go into it with the best hopes for what it might be like, but the crew on the ground just have performed above and beyond my wildest hopes. They just really dove in headfirst. And I think our production design team did great work this season, and our DPs really did some incredible stuff.”