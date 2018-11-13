×
‘Walking Dead’ Ratings Steady in First Post-Rick Episode

Danai Gurira as Michonne, Dan Folger as Luke, Nadia Hilker as Magna - The Walking Dead _ Season 9, Episode 6 - Photo Credit: Gene Page/AMC
CREDIT: Gene Page/AMC

The ratings for “The Walking Dead” were even this week compared to last week’s episode, which saw the departure of Andrew Lincoln.

This week’s episode of the AMC series drew a 2.0 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.4 million viewers. That is down a scant few percent from the 2.1 the show drew last week and even with its total viewers haul. In Live+3, last week’s episode ultimately grew to a 3.2 rating and 8 million viewers.

The fact that the show’s ratings have been relatively stable the past few weeks are no doubt welcome news at AMC, as “The Walking Dead” hit a new series low earlier this season. There are just two more episodes to go before the Season 9 midseason finale and the much-teased arrival of The Whisperers before the show goes on hiatus until early next year.

Following the apparent death of Rick, this week’s episode introduced fans to several new characters as well as more grown up versions of older ones, including Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming) and a new group consisting of Magna (Nadia Hilker), Luke (Dan Fogler), Connie (Lauren Ridloff), Kelly (Angel Theory), and Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura). The episode also introduced teenage Henry (Matt Lintz), the adopted son of Carol and Ezekiel.

