TV New Roundup: ‘Walking Dead’ Sets Season 9 Midseason Premiere Date

In Today’s TV News Roundup, AMC announced a new premiere date for the return of “The Walking Dead” season nine and director Patty Jenkins released a new trailer for TNT’s upcoming drama “I Am the Night,” starring Chris Pine.

DATES

AMC announced the return of “The Walking Dead” season nine on Feb. 10 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. In the second half of the ninth season, both old and new survivors are forced to confront events that have taken place during the six-year time jump that occurred during the first half of the season. AMC also teased a new threat, which the network says is unlike anything the survivors have ever seen before. Following the season premiere, the network also revealed that season three of “Ride with Norman Reedus” will air at midnight on the same evening.

A new documentary “Roll With Me” is set to premiere Dec. 1 on Netflix. Directed by Lisa France, “Roll With Me” follows recovering addict and paraplegic Gabriel Cordell as he works to become the first person to navigate an unmodified wheelchair across 3100 miles of open road across America. Topics of the documentary include addiction and PTSD, which France captured as she biked alongside Cordell during his record-breaking journey.

FIRST LOOK

Director Patty Jenkins released a new trailer on Twitter for TNT’s upcoming drama “I am the Night,” starring Chris Pine and India Eisley. Written by Sam Sheridan, “I am the Night” follows teenage girl Fauna Hodel (Eisley) as she works to uncover her hidden past with reporter Jay Singletary (Pine), before eventually becoming intertwined with Los Angeles gynecologist, Dr. George Hodel (Jefferson Mays), a man involved in some of Hollywood’s darkest crimes. Also joining the cast is Leland Orser, Yul Vazquez, Dylan Smith, Golden Brooks, Justin Cornwell, Jay Paulson Connie Nielsen. “I Am the Night” premieres Jan. 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Watch the full trailer below.

CASTING

Singer-songwriter and actress Gloria Estefan is set to host the 41st Annual Kennedy Center Honors, which will broadcast Dec. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the CBS television network. Estefan, who received a Kennedy Center Award in 2017, will welcome this year’s honorees which include Cher, Philip Glass, Reba McEntire and Wayne Shorter. Recipients of the Kennedy Center Honors are recognized for their contributions to American culture in various fields such as dance, music, theater, opera, motion pictures or television.

SPECIALS

ABC is set to broadcast all three days of the 2019 NFL draft including two nights of primetime coverage on April 25 at 8 p.m. ET, April 26 at 7 p.m. ET and April 27 at 12 p.m. ET. During its coverage, ABC will produce its own, distinct telecast separate from ESPEN and NFL Network before simulcasting ESPN’s presentation on day three of the draft for the second year in a row. The ABC broadcasts will also have an added focus on the backstories of the draft picks as well as on the musical acts accompanying the event.

EXECUTIVES

The Disney Channel has promoted Kristin Corrigan from her previous role as the executive director of brand development and integrated planning to vice president of engagement marketing. In her new role, Corrigan will oversee outreach campaigns across Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney XD while focusing on paid media planning, social media, event activations and promotional partnerships. Corrigan’s previous work includes franchise development for hit series such as “Doc McStuffins,” “Elena of Avalor,” “Fancy Nancy” and “Vampirina” as well as franchise management for “Hannah Montana,” “Camp Rock,” “Teen Beach Movie” and “Descendants.”