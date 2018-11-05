You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Andrew Lincoln to Star in Multiple ‘Walking Dead’ Movies for AMC

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew Lincoln
CREDIT: Victoria Will/AMC

Andrew Lincoln will stay in the “Walking Dead” universe.

The AMC series veteran has signed on to play the iconic character Rick Grimes in multiple feature-length projects in development at the cable network. A series of AMC Studios Original Films, starring Lincoln and written by “Walking Dead” chief content officer Scott Gimple are planned to continue the story of Rick Grimes, with the first expected to begin production as early as 2019.

The move comes after Rick was badly wounded in last week’s “Walking Dead” episode, with this week’s episode meant to serve as his swan song on that series.

“We have a lot on the horizon – starting with a new epic featuring one of the greatest leading actors in television history and one of the best people I’ve ever met,” said Gimple. “These films are going to be big evolutions of what we’ve been doing on the show, with the scope and scale of features. We’re starting with the first part of the continuing story of Rick Grimes, and there is much more on the way, featuring yet-unseen worlds of ‘The Walking Dead’ and faces from the show’s past, as well as new characters we hope to become favorites, told by TWD veterans and emerging voices. We want to break new ground with different, distinct stories, all part of the same world that’s captured our imagination for nearly a decade of the Dead.”

These are the first projects in development from Gimple since being named chief content officer overseeing the “Walking Dead” universe. At that time it was announced he would look to expand the brand of the show across a variety of platforms.

Popular on Variety

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

More TV

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    Andrew Lincoln to Star in Multiple 'Walking Dead' Movies for AMC

    Andrew Lincoln will stay in the “Walking Dead” universe. The AMC series veteran has signed on to play the iconic character Rick Grimes in multiple feature-length projects in development at the cable network. A series of AMC Studios Original Films, starring Lincoln and written by “Walking Dead” chief content officer Scott Gimple are planned to continue […]

  • Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes - The

    'Walking Dead' Recap: Rick Grimes Rides Into Sunset (SPOILERS)

    Andrew Lincoln will stay in the “Walking Dead” universe. The AMC series veteran has signed on to play the iconic character Rick Grimes in multiple feature-length projects in development at the cable network. A series of AMC Studios Original Films, starring Lincoln and written by “Walking Dead” chief content officer Scott Gimple are planned to continue […]

  • Outlander Season 4

    'Outlander' Season 4 Premiere Recap: Jamie and Claire Meet 'America the Beautiful'

    Andrew Lincoln will stay in the “Walking Dead” universe. The AMC series veteran has signed on to play the iconic character Rick Grimes in multiple feature-length projects in development at the cable network. A series of AMC Studios Original Films, starring Lincoln and written by “Walking Dead” chief content officer Scott Gimple are planned to continue […]

  • HBO's 'Axios' Falls Into the Trump

    HBO's 'Axios' Falls Into the Trump Trap (Column)

    Andrew Lincoln will stay in the “Walking Dead” universe. The AMC series veteran has signed on to play the iconic character Rick Grimes in multiple feature-length projects in development at the cable network. A series of AMC Studios Original Films, starring Lincoln and written by “Walking Dead” chief content officer Scott Gimple are planned to continue […]

  • TBS Mondo Samantha Bee

    'Full Frontal With Samantha Bee' Donates Trivia Game App Prize to NAACP (EXCLUSIVE)

    Andrew Lincoln will stay in the “Walking Dead” universe. The AMC series veteran has signed on to play the iconic character Rick Grimes in multiple feature-length projects in development at the cable network. A series of AMC Studios Original Films, starring Lincoln and written by “Walking Dead” chief content officer Scott Gimple are planned to continue […]

  • Pete Davidson Faces Republican Backlash, Talks

    Pete Davidson Criticized for Insulting Veteran Political Candidate Who Lost Eye to IED

    Andrew Lincoln will stay in the “Walking Dead” universe. The AMC series veteran has signed on to play the iconic character Rick Grimes in multiple feature-length projects in development at the cable network. A series of AMC Studios Original Films, starring Lincoln and written by “Walking Dead” chief content officer Scott Gimple are planned to continue […]

  • Camila Cabello

    Camila Cabello Wins Big at MTV EMAs

    Andrew Lincoln will stay in the “Walking Dead” universe. The AMC series veteran has signed on to play the iconic character Rick Grimes in multiple feature-length projects in development at the cable network. A series of AMC Studios Original Films, starring Lincoln and written by “Walking Dead” chief content officer Scott Gimple are planned to continue […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad