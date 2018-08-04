Vincenzo Labella, Writer-Producer of ‘Marco Polo,’ Dies at 93

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All

Vincenzo Labella, who wrote and produced the Emmy-winning miniseries “Marco Polo” and produced the miniseries “Jesus of Nazareth,’ died in Los Angeles on July 28. He was 93.

Labella was born in Vatican City, where his father was the dean of the Pontifical Halls. Having spent his childhood with access to the Apostolic Library of the Vatican, he started out as a historian, journalist and documentarian.

Producer Dino De Laurentiis asked him to serve as advisor on the 1961 film “Barabbas,” a job which led to many other history-based projects.

Franco Zeffirelli directed the 1977 NBC mini “Jesus of Nazareth,” which starred Robert Powell, Laurence Olivier, Anne Bancroft and Christopher Plummer, and was Emmy-nommed as outstanding special drama.

He also produced “Moses the Lawgiver,” starring Burt Lancaster, which started as a six-hour series and was also released as a feature film.

NBC’s 1982 “Marco Polo” was the first Western production to film in the Forbidden City and Ming Tombs in China. It starred Burt Lancaster, John Gielgud and John Houseman. Also for NBC, he wrote and produced “A.D. Anno Domini” in 1985.

Labella also wrote a film about Pope John XXIII with Ermanno Olmi, which won the Golden Rudder at the Venice Film Festival. He co-produced “A Man from a Far Country” on the life of Pope John Paul II, and wrote a biography of Michelangelo, Leonardo and Raphael, “A Season of Giants,” which he adapted into a special for TNT.

Most recently he was working on a series of documentaries entitled “The Wonders of the Vatican Library.”

He is survived by his wife Sue, three daughters, and nine grandchildren.

Popular on Variety

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

More TV

  • Vincenzo Labella Dead: Writer-Producer Was 93

    Vincenzo Labella, Writer-Producer of 'Marco Polo,' Dies at 93

    Vincenzo Labella, who wrote and produced the Emmy-winning miniseries “Marco Polo” and produced the miniseries “Jesus of Nazareth,’ died in Los Angeles on July 28. He was 93. Labella was born in Vatican City, where his father was the dean of the Pontifical Halls. Having spent his childhood with access to the Apostolic Library of […]

  • Mandatory Credit: Photo by David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

    FX Chief on Futures of 'Deadpool,' Louis C.K., 'Feud' and 'American Crime Story'

    Vincenzo Labella, who wrote and produced the Emmy-winning miniseries “Marco Polo” and produced the miniseries “Jesus of Nazareth,’ died in Los Angeles on July 28. He was 93. Labella was born in Vatican City, where his father was the dean of the Pontifical Halls. Having spent his childhood with access to the Apostolic Library of […]

  • John Landgraf. FX Executive Session panel,

    3 Things We Learned at TCA: Day 10

    Vincenzo Labella, who wrote and produced the Emmy-winning miniseries “Marco Polo” and produced the miniseries “Jesus of Nazareth,’ died in Los Angeles on July 28. He was 93. Labella was born in Vatican City, where his father was the dean of the Pontifical Halls. Having spent his childhood with access to the Apostolic Library of […]

  • Indya MooreFX 'Pose' TV show panel,

    'Pose' Team Talks Expanding Exploration of AIDS Epidemic in Season 2

    Vincenzo Labella, who wrote and produced the Emmy-winning miniseries “Marco Polo” and produced the miniseries “Jesus of Nazareth,’ died in Los Angeles on July 28. He was 93. Labella was born in Vatican City, where his father was the dean of the Pontifical Halls. Having spent his childhood with access to the Apostolic Library of […]

  • POSE -- "Pink Slip" -- Season

    FX's Expansion in the Face of Challenges is an Evolution, Not a Revolution (Column)

    Vincenzo Labella, who wrote and produced the Emmy-winning miniseries “Marco Polo” and produced the miniseries “Jesus of Nazareth,’ died in Los Angeles on July 28. He was 93. Labella was born in Vatican City, where his father was the dean of the Pontifical Halls. Having spent his childhood with access to the Apostolic Library of […]

  • Alexis Martin Woodall, Sarah Paulson and

    Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters to Direct 'American Horror Story: Apocalypse'

    Vincenzo Labella, who wrote and produced the Emmy-winning miniseries “Marco Polo” and produced the miniseries “Jesus of Nazareth,’ died in Los Angeles on July 28. He was 93. Labella was born in Vatican City, where his father was the dean of the Pontifical Halls. Having spent his childhood with access to the Apostolic Library of […]

  • Jessica Lange to Return for 'American

    Jessica Lange to Return for 'American Horror Story' Season 8

    Vincenzo Labella, who wrote and produced the Emmy-winning miniseries “Marco Polo” and produced the miniseries “Jesus of Nazareth,’ died in Los Angeles on July 28. He was 93. Labella was born in Vatican City, where his father was the dean of the Pontifical Halls. Having spent his childhood with access to the Apostolic Library of […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad