Starz Announces ‘Vida’ Season 2 Casting, Debuts First Looks at ‘Warriors of Liberty City’ and ‘America to Me’

The second season of “Vida” will see an expanded episode count (with 10) and an expanded cast, Starz announced at its Television Critics Assn. session Saturday. Roberta Colindrez (“I Love Dick,” “The Deuce”) has booked a series regular role in the sophomore year of Tanya Saracho’s Latinx half-hour.

Colindrez will play “Nico,” a new bartender at the family bar in the show that centers around two Mexican-American sisters from the Eastside of Los Angeles who “couldn’t be more different or distanced from each other.”

Saracho is also set to make her directorial debut in this upcoming second season.

Starz also premiered the official trailer for docuseries “Warriors of Liberty City,” which explores the crime-ridden titular neighborhood of Miami, which is also arguably the NFL’s largest and most successful football factory. “Warriors of Liberty City” follows a season with the Liberty City Warriors, a youth football program founded by hip-hop pioneer Luther Campbell aka “Uncle Luke.” The series premieres Sept 16 at 8 p.m.

Watch the trailer for “Warriors of Liberty City” below:

And Starz has delivered a first look at the multi-part docuseries “America to Me,” from Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Steve James (“Hoop Dreams,” “Life Itself”) with its official key art.

“America to Me” examines “racial, economic and class issues in contemporary American education” over the course of an academic year at Chicagoland’s elite Oak Park and River Forest High School (OPRF). The docuseries will allow its students, families, faculty and administration to tell stories of the pressures and challenges teens face today in their own words. “America to Me” premieres Aug. 26 at 10 p.m.