Viacom Elevates Kurt Patat to SVP, Communications at Paramount, CMT

By

Christi's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kurt Patat
CREDIT: Paramount Network

Viacom has elevated Kurt Patat to an expanded role as senior vice president of communications for Paramount Network and CMT.

Patat will lead corporate communications, media relations, internal communications, and oversee publicity teams in New York, Los Angeles, and Nashville for both brands. He joined CMT as senior vice president of communications in May of 2015, where he created corporate communication practices and led press campaigns for “Nashville,” “Party Down South,” “CMT Music Awards,” and “CMT Artists of the Year.”

“After masterfully elevating the profiles for several of Viacom’s brands, Kurt’s arrival at Paramount Network is key to becoming a fan-favorite home for quality scripted and unscripted programming,” said Kevin Kay, president of Paramount Network, TV Land, and CMT. “He’s a great leader who’s savvy, tactical, highly-creative, and very passionate about our brands.”

Before managing communications at CMT, Patat served as vice president of communications for MTV and Logo, heading branding and publicity for titles like “MTV Video Music Awards,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” and “Unplugged.” Prior to his work at Viacom, Patat headed consumer-media relations for AOL.

More Music

  • Duran Duran's Simon Le Bon Denies

    Duran Duran's Simon Le Bon Denies Sexually Assaulting Fan

    Viacom has elevated Kurt Patat to an expanded role as senior vice president of communications for Paramount Network and CMT. Patat will lead corporate communications, media relations, internal communications, and oversee publicity teams in New York, Los Angeles, and Nashville for both brands. He joined CMT as senior vice president of communications in May of 2015, […]

  • Paul Simon

    Paul Simon to Release New Album for Final Dates of Farewell Tour

    Viacom has elevated Kurt Patat to an expanded role as senior vice president of communications for Paramount Network and CMT. Patat will lead corporate communications, media relations, internal communications, and oversee publicity teams in New York, Los Angeles, and Nashville for both brands. He joined CMT as senior vice president of communications in May of 2015, […]

  • Revolution-Live-Chicago-Prince

    The Revolution Talks Prince, Touring, and What’s Next

    Viacom has elevated Kurt Patat to an expanded role as senior vice president of communications for Paramount Network and CMT. Patat will lead corporate communications, media relations, internal communications, and oversee publicity teams in New York, Los Angeles, and Nashville for both brands. He joined CMT as senior vice president of communications in May of 2015, […]

  • Mick Jagger World Cup

    Mick Jagger Curse Handicaps England at World Cup

    Viacom has elevated Kurt Patat to an expanded role as senior vice president of communications for Paramount Network and CMT. Patat will lead corporate communications, media relations, internal communications, and oversee publicity teams in New York, Los Angeles, and Nashville for both brands. He joined CMT as senior vice president of communications in May of 2015, […]

  • Mammia Mia Here We Go Again

    'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' Cast Sings in 'Dancing Queen' Lyric Video (Watch)

    Viacom has elevated Kurt Patat to an expanded role as senior vice president of communications for Paramount Network and CMT. Patat will lead corporate communications, media relations, internal communications, and oversee publicity teams in New York, Los Angeles, and Nashville for both brands. He joined CMT as senior vice president of communications in May of 2015, […]

  • Bruce Springsteen on Broadway

    Bruce Springsteen Plays First-Ever Encore at Broadway Show (Watch)

    Viacom has elevated Kurt Patat to an expanded role as senior vice president of communications for Paramount Network and CMT. Patat will lead corporate communications, media relations, internal communications, and oversee publicity teams in New York, Los Angeles, and Nashville for both brands. He joined CMT as senior vice president of communications in May of 2015, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad