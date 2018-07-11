Viacom Elevates Kurt Patat to SVP, Communications at Paramount, CMT

Viacom has elevated Kurt Patat to an expanded role as senior vice president of communications for Paramount Network and CMT.

Patat will lead corporate communications, media relations, internal communications, and oversee publicity teams in New York, Los Angeles, and Nashville for both brands. He joined CMT as senior vice president of communications in May of 2015, where he created corporate communication practices and led press campaigns for “Nashville,” “Party Down South,” “CMT Music Awards,” and “CMT Artists of the Year.”

“After masterfully elevating the profiles for several of Viacom’s brands, Kurt’s arrival at Paramount Network is key to becoming a fan-favorite home for quality scripted and unscripted programming,” said Kevin Kay, president of Paramount Network, TV Land, and CMT. “He’s a great leader who’s savvy, tactical, highly-creative, and very passionate about our brands.”

Before managing communications at CMT, Patat served as vice president of communications for MTV and Logo, heading branding and publicity for titles like “MTV Video Music Awards,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” and “Unplugged.” Prior to his work at Viacom, Patat headed consumer-media relations for AOL.