Viacom Promotes David Schwarz to Bellator SVP, Marketing and Communications

Viacom has promoted David Schwarz to the newly-created position of senior vice president of marketing and communications for its sports franchise, Bellator.

Schwarz, who is a 19-year veteran of Viacom, will oversee consumer marketing, communications, social media, ticket sales, and digital for Bellator’s development. He most recently served as senior vice president of communications for Paramount Network and played an integral role in the launch of Spike in 2003 and its rebranding into Paramount Network earlier this year.

“David has a wealth of experience as a brand builder and will play a vital role in Bellator’s continued upward trajectory as a thriving global franchise,” said Scott Coker, Bellator CEO and president.

Schwarz’s past responsibilities at Viacom have included overseeing the network’s communications’ efforts for the network’s sports and sports entertainment properties including Bellator, “The Ultimate Fighting Championship,” “Premier Boxing Champions,” the WWE and TNA Wrestling. He also supervised the TNN’s communications’ efforts for the XFL, Arena Football, and ECW Wrestling before Spike launched.

Before Viacom, Schwarz lent his sports public relations’ experience to USA Network, overseeing the PR responsibilities for the network’s coverage of U.S. Open and French Open tennis, The Masters, The Ryder Cup, and PGA Tour events, USA “Tuesday Night Fights” boxing series, the WWE, and “The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.”