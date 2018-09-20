You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Veronica Mars’ Revival Ordered to Series at Hulu

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No Book Cover Usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Warner Bros. Digital/Spondoolie Prods./Rob Thomas Prods./Kobal/REX/Shutterstock (5884127y)Kristen BellVeronica Mars - 2014Director: Rob ThomasWarner Bros. Digital/Spondoolie Productions/Rob Thomas ProductionsUSAScene StillComedy/Drama
CREDIT: Warner Bros. Digital/Spondoolie

The planned “Veronica Mars” revival has officially been picked up at Hulu.

The series, which will see the return of Kristen Bell as the title character, will consist of 8 episodes and is slated to debut in 2019. Bell made the official announcement Thursday on Instagram, which can be seen below. News of the revival first broke in August.

As part of the deal, Hulu has also struck an agreement with Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution for the SVOD rights to all past episodes of the original series. Seasons 1-3, as well as the 2014 feature film, will be available to stream next summer.

In the new installment, spring breakers are getting murdered in Neptune, thereby decimating the seaside town’s lifeblood tourist industry. After Mars Investigations is hired by the parents of one of the victims to find their son’s killer, Veronica is drawn into a mystery that pits the enclave’s wealthy elites, who would rather put an end to the month-long bacchanalia, against a working class that relies on the cash influx that comes with being the West Coast’s answer to Daytona Beach.

Original series creator Rob Thomas will executive produce and write the first episode. Bell will also executive produce along with Diane Ruggiero-Wright and Dan Etheridge. Thomas’ Spondoolie Productions will produce in association with Warner Bros. Television.

The series was never a ratings breakout but received strong critical acclaim and developed a cult following after its cancellation, with both Thomas and Bell often talking of continuing the show. In 2013, Thomas and Bell announced they were launching a Kickstarter campaign to fund a feature film continuation of the series. The campaign raised nearly $6 million by the time it concluded, well above its initial $2 million goal.

Popular on Variety

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

More TV

  • Alan Tudyk 'Rogue One: A Star

    Alan Tudyk to Star in 'Resident Alien' Pilot at Syfy, Network Sets Main Cast

    The planned “Veronica Mars” revival has officially been picked up at Hulu. The series, which will see the return of Kristen Bell as the title character, will consist of 8 episodes and is slated to debut in 2019. Bell made the official announcement Thursday on Instagram, which can be seen below. News of the revival first […]

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    'Veronica Mars' Revival Ordered to Series at Hulu

    The planned “Veronica Mars” revival has officially been picked up at Hulu. The series, which will see the return of Kristen Bell as the title character, will consist of 8 episodes and is slated to debut in 2019. Bell made the official announcement Thursday on Instagram, which can be seen below. News of the revival first […]

  • Emmy Awards Dark

    TV Industry Says Goodbye to Emmys and Hello to Cold Reality (Column)

    The planned “Veronica Mars” revival has officially been picked up at Hulu. The series, which will see the return of Kristen Bell as the title character, will consist of 8 episodes and is slated to debut in 2019. Bell made the official announcement Thursday on Instagram, which can be seen below. News of the revival first […]

  • Jordan Peele photographed by Art Streiber

    Jordan Peele Set to Host 'The Twilight Zone' Revival

    The planned “Veronica Mars” revival has officially been picked up at Hulu. The series, which will see the return of Kristen Bell as the title character, will consist of 8 episodes and is slated to debut in 2019. Bell made the official announcement Thursday on Instagram, which can be seen below. News of the revival first […]

  • Broadcast Networks in Turmoil

    Broadcast in Chaos: Big Four Networks Face Era of Turmoil and Change

    The planned “Veronica Mars” revival has officially been picked up at Hulu. The series, which will see the return of Kristen Bell as the title character, will consist of 8 episodes and is slated to debut in 2019. Bell made the official announcement Thursday on Instagram, which can be seen below. News of the revival first […]

  • Emmy Awards 2018 Analysis

    Variety's Critics Break Down the Highs and Lows of Emmys 2018

    The planned “Veronica Mars” revival has officially been picked up at Hulu. The series, which will see the return of Kristen Bell as the title character, will consist of 8 episodes and is slated to debut in 2019. Bell made the official announcement Thursday on Instagram, which can be seen below. News of the revival first […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad