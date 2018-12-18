×
‘Veep’ Star Timothy Simons to Develop Assisted-Suicide Comedy at HBO

Timothy Simons
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Timothy Simons is staying in business with HBO.

Variety has learned that the “Veep” star is developing a half-hour comedy at the premium cabler titled “Exit Plans.” In the series, when assisted suicide is legalized in 2019, a man from California opens a small business helping people transition into death peacefully while struggling to keep ahold of his crumbling personal life. In short, he’s trying to figure out his life while ending yours.

Simons will write, executive produce, and star in the series with Will Graham also executive producing under his Field Trip Productions banner.

Simons has played Jonah Ryan on “Veep” throughout its run. The show, which won the Emmy Award for best comedy series for three consecutive years, is preparing to launch its seventh and final season in 2019. “Exit Plans” marks Simons’ first outing as a producer and one of his first efforts as a writer. His film credits include “Gold” opposite Matthew McConaughey, Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Inherent Vice,” the Seth Rogen-Evan Goldberg comedy “The Interview,” “The Boss” alongside Melissa McCarthy, and Sony’s “Goosebumps.”

Simons is repped by UTA, Daylight Media, and Myman Greenspan.

On Monday, HBO also announced the development of a half-hour comedy from from Crystal Moselle and Lesley Arfin. Inspired by the film “Skate Kitchen,” which Moselle directed and co-wrote, the untitled series is set against the backdrop of New York City and will follow a diverse group of young women navigating their lives through the predominantly male oriented world of skateboarding.

