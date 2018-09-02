South Pasadena Officials Caution Against ‘Making Judgements’ in Fatal Shooting of ‘ER’ Actress

South Pasadena city leaders cautioned the public against making preliminary judgements about the fatal shooting of “ER” actress Vanessa Marquez at her home on Thursday.

In a statement released on Saturday, city officials said two separate, independent investigations are being conducted by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and District Attorney’s Office into the officer-involved shooting.

“We believe our officers acted appropriately under a tragic set of circumstances,” South Pasadena City Manager Stephanie DeWolfe said in a press release. “We are asking the public to respect the investigative process and allow the Sheriff’s Department and D.A.’s office to gather and release the facts.”

The incident occurred at Marquez’s home in Pasadena, Calif., after a landlord called the police to check on her wellbeing. When officers arrived at her apartment, they said she was suffering seizures and appeared unable to take care of herself, so they called for paramedics and a mental health clinician. After an hour and a half, Marquez armed herself with a BB gun and pointed it at the officers, causing them to open fire, according to Sheriff’s Lt. Joe Mendoza.

“We look forward to hearing the results of the investigation,” DeWolfe said. “In the meantime, we are asking the public to be patient and wait until the facts of the case are confirmed before making judgements about the incident.”

DeWolfe continued, “We support our officers and stand by them during this investigation. We believe the facts will show that our officers, along with a mental health professional, made every attempt to resolve this situation peacefully before the use of a deadly force became necessary.”

In addition to her work opposite George Clooney on “ER,” Marquez appeared with Edward James Olmos in 1988’s “Stand and Deliver,” along with the series “Malcom & Eddie” and “Wiseguy.”

Last October, she alleged that she was blacklisted from “ER” by Clooney after she complained of racial discrimination and sexual harassment.