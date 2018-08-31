Former ‘ER’ Actress Vanessa Marquez Shot and Killed by Police

Vanessa Marquez, an actress best known for her role as a nurse on “ER,” was shot and killed by South Pasadena police on Thursday, authorities confirmed on Friday.
Officers were called to Marquez’s home in the 1100 block of Fremont Avenue by a landlord to check on her welfare. Once they arrived, Marquez, 49, armed herself with a BB gun and pointed it at the officers, causing them to open fire, said Sheriff’s Lt. Joe Mendoza.
Mendoza told reporters that Marquez appeared to be going through “mental problems” and seemed to be “gravely disabled.”
Last year, Mendoza alleged that she was blacklisted from “ER” by co-star George Clooney after complaining of racial discrimination and sexual harassment.
More to come.
