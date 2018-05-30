Vanessa Marano, Danny Ramirez to Star in Stonestreet Anthology Series ‘DOT’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Vanessa Marano and Danny Ramirez have been cast in the pilot of the upcoming anthology series “DOT,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The series hails from Gary O. Bennett and Alyssa Rallo Bennett’s Stonestreet Studios, with Gary serving as writer on the series and Alyssa directing. The 50 episode anthology series will tackle women’s issues across the United States. Each episode, without taking sides and inspired by real life news stories, will dramatize a personal story as it relates to the cultural, political and legal environment in each of the fifty states.

The pilot episode, “Texas,” introduces Milla Hart (Marano), a high school senior who is a few weeks pregnant and living with her conservative parents in the heart of Texas. Her boyfriend, Lucas Cruz (Ramirez), wants to be part of deciding what their future will be, but ultimately the two come to disagree on what to do. With the state antagonizing their options and beliefs, this young couple’s decisions don’t come easy. Production will begin July 17 in New York City.

Marano previously starred in the Freeform series “Switched at Birth.” She is also known for her roles in shows like “The Young and the Restless,” “Gilmore Girls,” and “The Comeback.”

She is repped by Paradigm, Marano Entertainment, and Morris Yorn.

Ramirez recently starred in the film “Assassination Nation.” He has also appeared on shows like Fox’s “The Gifted” and the Netflix shows “Orange Is the New Black” and “On my Block.”

He is repped by Abrams Artists Agency and Industry Entertainment Partners.

Stonestreet Studios, founded in 1991, is an independent film studio which houses the exclusive screen acting and production conservatory partner of New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts Drama program. The studio has trained over 5,000 young actors, including Ramirez, who spent 2 years at Stonestreet and support the studio along with fellow alums including Miles Teller, Rachel Brosnahan, Camila Mendes, Beanie Feldstein, Jack Falahee, Idina Menzel, Selma Blair, and many others.